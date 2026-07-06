A suspect has been taken in for the fatal crash that killed former Newcastle Mayor Nthuthuko Mahlaba

Mahlaba was hit by a car while he was jogging along Allen Street in Newcastle on Saturday morning

Tributes have poured in from the ANC and other political parties, with leaders praising Mahlaba's commitment to public service

Briefly News spoke to Dr. Mahlaba's spokesperson, who shared statements from the Mahlaba family and the KZN Legislature

Former Newcastle Mayor Nthuthuko Mahlaba. Image: @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU- NATAL - More details are emerging about the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of former Newcastle Mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have opened a culpable homicide case following Mahlaba's death after he was struck by a vehicle in Newcastle on Saturday morning, 4 July 2026.

Police open a culpable homicide investigation

According to the police,Mahlaba was hit while jogging along Allen Street, a very busy street that runs through Newcastle. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Unverified reports claim the driver stopped after the crash and Mahlaba was driven to Newcastle Mediclinic, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Images circulating on social media show what appears to be a furniture store-branded van with significant damage to the front right side.

See the post from journalist Sihle Mavuso here:

According to SABC News, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport says police have arrested the person who was behind the wheel of the vehicle involved in the crash that killed Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

Department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said the department had been informed by the South African Police Service that officers are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

"Although we prefer to resist the temptation to get into that space because it is handled by the South African Police Service (SAPS), yesterday they informed us that they arrested someone who was behind the wheel," Sibiya said.

Family speaks on the tragedy

Mahlaba's family has spoken publicly for the first time since his death, describing the heartbreaking moment they realised his injuries were too severe.In a staement shared with Briefly News, the family asked or space to grief and requested the pulbic to not spread false information or make any speculation surrounding the accident.

His sister, Ndumiso Mahlaba, said the family was devastated at the tragedy

She remembered her brother as a humble, loving and selfless man who always put others before himself.

"My brother could always compromise and sacrifice for our family. He was our pride and joy, a great leader in our family and in the ANC."

ANC honours Mahlaba's legacy

Mahlaba served in several leadership positions during his political career. He was a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, served on the ANC Provincial Task Team and was a former mayor of Newcastle Local Municipality.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal described his death as an unimaginable tragedy and recently visited the Mahlaba family homestead in Nqutu to pay their respects.

In a statement, the party praised his commitment to improving the lives of ordinary South Africans.

"We will never forget him for his commitment towards restoring the dignity of ordinary members of society through the construction of thousands of decent houses and the handover of title deeds," the ANC said.

Tributes continue to pour in

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) also expressed its condolences to Mahlaba's wife, children, family, friends, colleagues and the communities he served.

The party described his passing as a tragic loss for KwaZulu-Natal and recognised his contribution to public service.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash are continuing. At this stage, authorities have not released further details about the driver or confirmed the claims circulating on social media.

The car that allegedly hit Dr. Ntuthuko Mahlaba. Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

Mahlaba speaks on the KZN floods

Briefly News also reported that then MEC of human settlements and public work, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, said the department was battling to find suitable housing for hundreds of families displaced by the wazulu-Natal floods in 2022. The catastrophic floods in April 2022 left 6 278 people homeless, and more than 400 people lost their lives in the devastation. The challenges faced by the department include a fallout two weeks ago between the KZN government and a Reservoir Hills landlord who agreed to rent out a building to house flood victims.

Source: Briefly News