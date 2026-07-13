King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, accompanied by Queen Nomzamo Myeni, visited Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa

The AmaZulu King used his meeting to also discuss South Africa's immigration laws and the tensions regarding undocumented foreigners

The King's remarks come amid heightened anti-illegal immigration tensions and demonstrations across South Africa in recent months

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King Misuzulu kaZwelithini defended South Africa’s immigration laws. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

ZIMBABWE - AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has told Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the cultural and historical bonds shared by communities across southern Africa cannot be invoked to justify bypassing South Africa's immigration laws.

The King made the remarks during an official diplomatic visit to Zimbabwe, accompanied by Queen Nomzamo Myeni and AmaMpondo King Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase. The visit centres on regional cooperation, migration, and the role of traditional leaders in addressing cross-border tensions.

The King’s comments come amid rising tensions in South Africa over undocumented migrants in the country. Several demonstrations have been held across the country, with promises of more to come.

King says shared ancestry must inspire respect

Speaking directly to President Mnangagwa, King Misuzulu acknowledged the deep ties linking communities across the region, noting that similar historical connections exist with Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Tanzania, and Zambia. However, he was unambiguous in his position.

"These histories remind us that African identity has never been confined to colonial borders. Our shared ancestry should inspire mutual respect. It should never be used to justify disregarding the immigration laws of sovereign nations," he said.

To illustrate his point, the King drew on his own entry into Zimbabwe, saying he presented his passport, declared his nationality, stated the purpose of his visit and disclosed where he would be staying.

"By entering Zimbabwe, I accepted that while I remain King of the Zulu Nation, I am nevertheless a visitor within the sovereign territory of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and I am duty-bound to respect and obey the laws of this country for the duration of my visit," he said.

King says Africa has the right to enforce its borders

King Misuzulu has pushed back against the notion that immigration enforcement in South Africa amounts to xenophobia, framing border regulation as a universal norm.

He said that every member state of the United Nations maintains its borders and that every member state issued visas and enforces immigration laws.

“Africa should never be expected to apologise for exercising rights that every sovereign nation in the world already exercises," he said.

Phakel'umthakathi weighs in on King's viral video

Briefly News shared details about a video featuring Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, in which he was seen swearing at his wife and drinking beer.

The viral video sparked significant shock and concern across South Africa, with many criticising the King's actions in the video.

In response, Phakel'umthakathi urged the public to reflect on the King’s safety and privacy, calling for prayers rather than ridicule.

Source: Briefly News