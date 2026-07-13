Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia addressed foreign nationals directly at the Inter-Ministerial Committee on migration in Pretoria on Sunday

Professor Cachalia urged participants to take note of South Africa's sentiment amid rising tensions over undocumented foreign nationals

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the minister's comments, with many saying it was exactly what the country needed to hear

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Professor Firoz Cachalia sent a strong message to African nations over their perception of South Africa. Image: G20 SA/ Flickr

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has delivered a pointed message to African nationals at a government press conference in Pretoria on Sunday, 12 July 2026.

Speaking at the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, Cachalia addressed the situation in South Africa and claimed that citizens were xenophobic, amid calls for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

Standing at a podium lined with microphones, Cachalia spoke directly to foreign nationals and their governments about the narrative being pushed about South Africa.

"So please convey the message to your citizens and to your leaders as well that this is the sentiment that you experienced in South Africa. We in this country supported all the African teams in the FIFA World Cup. We're not confused about our identity," he said.

The remarks landed during a particularly charged moment in South Africa. Tensions over undocumented foreign nationals have been rising, and South Africans have faced accusations of xenophobia. Adding fuel to the fire, several African nations were seen cheering against Bafana Bafana during the World Cup rather than backing the South African side.

Mzansi backs Minister Cachalia’s comments

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the minister’s comments.

@hodmudau said:

"We allowed these identity frauds to do as they wished for a very long time. They were protected, and they forgot where they belonged. It was humbling to hear ministers telling them where to get off and start behaving."

@elinah_maeli wrote:

"They pissed off our Mr Bean. 'We are not confused about our identity.' He cooked."

@Thelion89 warned:

"The Minister of Police is done with Nigerians, and it is not going to end well. Prepare yourself for endless raids or go home."

@OSSES35534 joked:

"Bro is still angry about other Africans supporting Mexico instead of Bafana Bafana."

@BloseNombulelo added:

"I love this version of our Ministers Cachalia and Kubayi."

@GlowRizla reacted:

"Wait what? Halala man. This is exactly what we need!"

Why was Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma critical of Cachalia?

Briefly News shared details about Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's sharp criticism of Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia.

The March and March leader made the comments following Cachalia's remarks on police preparedness for the anticipated unrest on June 30.

Ngobese-Zuma argued that the government's focus should shift from citizens to addressing the escalating illegal immigration crisis.

Source: Briefly News