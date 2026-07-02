King Misuzulu faces backlash for condemning anti-immigration protests by the March and March movement

The King emphasises historical ties between the Zulu nation and neighbouring populations, urging tolerance for immigrants

Protest leaders vow to escalate demonstrations across KwaZulu-Natal against undocumented foreign nationals

AmaZulu King Misuzulu scolded the Zulu for the anti-illegal immigration protests. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL— AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini faced intense backlash after strongly condemning subjects calling for the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals. He spoke out following nationwide anti-immigration protests organised by groups like the March and March movement.

According to Mail & Guardian, March and March protests escalated across South Africa, notably targeting areas like Durban's Point police precinct, where organisers vowed to hold weekly demonstrations. King Misuzulu explicitly distanced the royal house from these demonstrations, warning organisers not to use the monarchy to endorse their cause.

King MisuZulu kaZwelithini defends historic regional ties

The King stated that the Zulu nation shares deep historical and ancestral links with people in neighbouring countries. He highlighted the 19th-century Mfecane migrations, noting that the Ngoni people of Mzimba in Malawi and the Ndebele of Bulawayo in Zimbabwe—founded by Zulu general Mzilikazi—are direct descendants of families who fled King Shaka's rule.

The monarch emphasised that these regional populations still respect the Zulu throne, preserve Zulu culture, and maintain linguistic roots. He argued that no person could claim to be a "pure" or undiluted Zulu, urging his subjects to show humanity and tolerance toward foreign nationals.

Despite some protesters labelling the King a sell-out, the royal house remains resolute against the anti-immigration campaign. Meanwhile, protest leaders like Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma vowed to intensify weekly marches in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces until all undocumented immigrants are removed.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi backs Misuzulu's call for restraint

Briefly News also shared details about former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's support for Zulu King Misuzulu's call for restraint as tensions rise ahead of the June 30 deadline linked to anti-illegal immigration protests. As South Africa grapples with mounting pressure and potential unrest, Ndlozi's stance resonates amid growing concerns over the country's image and the implications of xenophobic movements.

Source: Briefly News