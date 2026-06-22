Former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on King Misuzulu’s comments calling for restraint ahead of the controversial June 30 deadline

Ndlozi responded on social media with a symbolic message that appeared to echo the concerns raised by Misuzulu kaZwelithini about rising tensions and their impact on South Africa’s image

As pressure mounts nationally, leaders are moving to contain potential unrest linked to the planned mobilisation without revealing how the situation may unfold

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

MisuZulu ka Zwelithini (left) and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (right). Images: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi/Facebook and King MisuZulu

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson and political commentator Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has seemingly weighed in on comments made by Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini regarding the ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests and the approaching June 30 deadline.

Ndlozi took to his X account on 22 June 2026 to retweet, adding a brief but symbolic “Bayede,” directed at an article reporting that King Misuzulu had called for calm and restraint ahead of the planned protests.

King Misuzulu calls for calm

According to a TimesLive article, the King warned that rising tensions and demonstrations linked to anti-illegal immigration sentiment are damaging South Africa’s image across the continent.

The response was widely interpreted as alignment with the monarch’s position. Ndlozi has previously spoken out against anti-illegal immigration movements, including the “March and March” campaign and related civilian-led initiatives.

In earlier extended posts on X , Ndlozi argued that such movements are rooted in xenophobic sentiment and warned that they could destabilise the country. He further suggested that broader political forces may be influencing the rise of these campaigns, describing them as part of a pattern that risks weakening South Africa and undermining Africa’s collective economic potential.

His comments come as government structures, security agencies, and traditional leadership institutions intensify efforts to prevent possible unrest linked to the June 30 deadline announced by anti-illegal immigration groups. Authorities have expressed concern over the potential for confrontation as tensions escalate in several parts of the country.

King Misuzulu’s appeal for restraint as well as Ndlozi post has ignited a social media firestorm with South Africans commenting on the sentiments.

See post here:

Social media reactions

@tuse11 said:

"What they did not headline “ Zulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini says foreigners without legal and valid papers are not wanted in South Africa”. He went on to say in their countries, South Africans were placed in camps so they can monitor who is coming and going."

@SirTerrenceSA wrote:

"You are about to witness a leaderless revolution, one fueled by the people's desire for justice, accountability, and real change."

@azwivhudzu29804 asked:

"Illegal immigrants must flock in South Africa so that we can look good to the continent?"

@iNguni_Labantu commented:

"We have come a long way. The trauma of the past still affects our communities, now we are doing to others what was done to us. Xenophobia is not the way."

@JudgementClock stated:

"While illegal immigration is wrong, the method being used to deal with it, is flawed, unsustainable and counterproductive. Why beating poor people selling tomatoes and not march to the government buildings?"

March and March anti-illegal immigration group. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

3 articles on Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Briefly News has extensively covered Ndlozi in recent months, with his name trending across political discussions, including WhatsApp-linked claims from the Madlanga Commission and his outspoken stance on current anti-illegal immigration sentiments.

Source: Briefly News