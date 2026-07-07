The Weather Girls posted a TikTok video on 6 July 2026 warning that El Niño is brewing again in South Africa

Forecasters now give a 63% chance the pattern grows into a very strong Super El Niño by late 2026

Experts say South Africans should expect extreme heat, higher evaporation and sudden intense storms this coming summer

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Screenshots taken from the update video. Image: @vox_weather_girls

Source: TikTok

Weather Girls warn of a scorching summer ahead

South Africans are bracing for a rough summer after forecasters warned that a brewing El Niño pattern could turn into a full Super El Niño by late 2026. The system forms when the central and eastern Pacific Ocean warms well above normal for several months, shifting global weather patterns and rainfall zones far beyond the region.

Popular weather page The Weather Girls shared the update in a TikTok video posted on 6 July 2026, and it quickly drew mixed reactions online. The page explained that both the South African Weather Service and the University of Pretoria are already pointing toward hotter-than-normal conditions from September through November.

What this means for South Africa

El Niño usually has its biggest local impact during the summer rainfall season, running from November through March. It typically raises the chances of hotter, drier weather across the country’s summer rainfall regions, though it does not guarantee a full drought will follow.

According to the Weather Girls, no two El Niño events behave exactly the same way. Some bring widespread dryness across large areas, while other regions still receive normal or even above-average rainfall totals. The clearest warning sign right now, according to the page, is simply rising heat.

Higher temperatures could bring more evaporation, greater water demand and added stress on both crops and livestock this season. Any storms that do form may become more intense, bringing heavy rain, hail and damaging winds in short bursts.

Online reactions ranged from genuine worry to dark humour, with several users asking how anyone prepares for storms they have never faced before. Others joked about needing to leave the country for the summer entirely. The message from experts remains calm: do not panic, but do prepare early.

Watch the update below:

More about the looming El Niño

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo warned that South Africa faces a concerning El Niño season ahead.

SA braces for shifting weather patterns as experts flag possible extreme heat linked to a developing El Niño.

Major international climate agencies have confirmed that El Niño conditions have developed, raising concerns about drought, crop damage and rising food costs.

Source: Briefly News