SA braces for shifting weather patterns as experts flag possible extreme heat linked to a developing El Niño

Vulnerable groups could be most affected as temperatures climb and conditions intensify

Mzansi reacts to the weather warning with some scepticism and concern

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Climatologist, Prof Francois Engelbrecht, warns of unprecedented heatwave. Image: @Carte Blanche/Facebook and @Simpleimages

Source: UGC

A developing Super El Niño event is raising alarm across climate circles, with experts warning that Southern Africa could be headed for extreme heat conditions in the coming months.

The concerns were highlighted in a Facebook video by Carte Blanche posted on 28 June 2026, where renowned climatologist Francois Engelbrecht discussed the early formation of the weather system in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. Engelbrecht says early indicators already point to unusually intense heat patterns developing.

“We will very likely have to deal with unprecedented heatwave events. Heatwaves we’ve never seen before”

Who gets affected most by extreme heat?

Extreme heat can affect anyone, but some people struggle more than others when temperatures climb. Little ones can overheat faster than adults because their bodies are still learning how to control temperature properly. Kids also depend on adults to make sure they drink enough water and stay out of the heat. Severe dehydration in children can become dangerous very quickly.

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Pregnant women can also face more risks during very hot weather. Too much heat and not drinking enough water can affect both mom and baby. It may increase the chances of early labour and other health problems.

Water is essential in a heatwave. Image: @Uma Shankar Sharma

Source: Getty Images

Tips to tackle a heatwave

Prepare before temperatures rise - Check weather updates so you know when extremely hot days are coming. Keep simple supplies at home like water bottles, a thermometer, cooling towels and rehydration salts in case someone starts feeling unwell.

Keep your house cooler - Close curtains when the sun is strongest and open windows at night when the air cools down. Fans and coolers can also help make indoor spaces more comfortable.

Avoid peak heat - Try not to spend time outside during the hottest hours of the day. If you need to go out, choose early mornings or later afternoons, stay in the shade and use sunscreen, hats or umbrellas.

Drink water and stay cool - Do not wait until you're thirsty before drinking water. Wear light, loose clothing; cotton works well because it keeps you cooler and absorbs sweat. Carry a water bottle and use a damp towel on your neck to cool down faster.

View the Facebook video below:

Online reaction split over warning

The statement had many viewers expressing concern about what this could mean for agriculture, water supply, and daily life heading into peak summer. This is what Mzansi said on Carte Blanches page:

Uge Duppie said:

“Weathers been weaponized”

Chris Immelman questioned:

“So let’s talk to some scientists with an opposing opinion as well.”

Lorraine Schenck reflected:

“I wish more people could see this episode. It was very interesting yet worrying. So many water wasted due to leaking pipes and people not reporting it timeously.”

Riaan Smith dismissed:

“Its been happening for millions of years.”

Gibron Sadie asked:

“Does that mean we going to have a proper summer for once in the highveld?”

Enrico Van Rensburg said:

“Will believe it when it happens.”

More Briefly News on weather

SAWS has warned of disruptive weather conditions on 30 June, including a strong cold front bringing rain and damaging winds that could cause widespread travel and infrastructure disruptions.

A forecast warns of a severe cold front expected this weekend, bringing disruptive winds, rain, and a sharp temperature drop across parts of South Africa.

South Africans are expected to face cold temperatures and widespread showers this week as a strong cold front brings unsettled and wintry conditions across several provinces.

Source: Briefly News