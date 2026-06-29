SAWS confirms no severe weather warnings for June 30, 2026, despite a cold front and dropping temperatures

Morning frost, fog, and coastal rain are expected to affect visibility and travel across South Africa on Tuesday

Regional forecasts detail varied weather conditions, highlighting caution for drivers in fog-affected areas

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Frost and fog will be the signs of cold weather in the coming days. Image: MementoJpeg

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— The South African Weather Service (SAWS) announced that no severe weather warnings will be issued for Tuesday, 30 June 2026, despite a cold front and dropping temperatures across multiple provinces. Widespread winter conditions, including morning frost, fog, and coastal rain, are expected to impact commuter visibility and morning travel throughout the country.

According to the latest forecast released by SAWS, morning frost will develop in parts of Gauteng, while thick fog patches will affect parts of Mpumalanga, the Free State, and the KwaZulu-Natal interior. The weather service also noted that a severe cold front is approaching the Western Cape, bringing cold and partly cloudy conditions to the region.

The South African Weather Service detailed regional variations for Tuesday. Saws said Gauteng will remain fine and cool after the morning frost. In Mpumalanga and Limpopo, cloudy conditions and drizzle are expected along the escarpments, with cool to cold temperatures over the Highveld. The North West will experience fine and cool-to-warm conditions.

Saws reported that the Free State and Northern Cape will face cold to cool weather, with parts of the southern Northern Cape turning particularly cold. The Eastern Cape will experience cold temperatures and morning rain along the coast before clearing in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal will remain cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and rain continuing into the evening. Saws advised residents to monitor updates as winter conditions intensify across the country. Officials urged drivers to navigate fog-heavy highways with extreme caution during the early hours.

Source: Briefly News