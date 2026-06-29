A viral video from France showed shoppers rushing into a store and scrambling to buy air conditioners as a record-breaking heatwave pushed temperatures above 40°C.

The extreme heat has forced school closures, prompted emergency health measures and even led to the temporary shutdown of two nuclear reactors because of rising river temperatures

The footage sparked widespread discussion online, with many people comparing the rush for air conditioners to Black Friday sales while others warned about the growing impact of climate change

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A powerful heatwave sweeping across Europe has triggered emergency measures in several countries, with France experiencing chaotic scenes as shoppers rushed to buy air conditioners amid soaring temperatures. A viral video shared by @straitstimes on 27 June captured dozens of people running through a store in the French city of Chambéry moments after it opened, racing to secure air-conditioning units before they sold out.

Lifeguards were on duty on the beach as hundreds of citizens went to cool off. Image: @straitstimes

Source: Facebook

Authorities across the continent have warned that the prolonged spell of extreme heat is putting lives at risk, disrupting schools and even affecting electricity production. France has raised its highest level of health service mobilisation after temperatures climbed above 40°C in several regions.

Paris recorded a June temperature record of 40.9°C, prompting officials to introduce additional measures aimed at protecting residents from heat-related illnesses. Authorities in the French capital also announced plans to ban public alcohol consumption during the hottest parts of the day, warning that drinking alcohol in extreme temperatures could significantly increase health risks.

The visual showed shoppers fighting to get air conditioners. Image: @straitstimes

Source: TikTok

Schools and power stations affected

Officials have urged residents to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary travel during peak heat and regularly check on elderly relatives and vulnerable neighbours. The extreme temperatures have forced widespread disruptions across Europe. In France, around 13,500 schools either closed completely or switched to special timetables because many classrooms could not safely accommodate pupils during the heatwave.

As temperatures continue climbing, demand for cooling equipment has surged across Europe, where air conditioning remains less common than in many other parts of the world. Major manufacturers have reported increased demand in countries including France, Spain and Italy as households look for ways to cope with the prolonged heat. The rush to purchase air conditioners was clearly visible in the viral footage by the page @straitstimes from Chambéry, where shoppers crowded store aisles in an effort to secure the limited stock available.

Check out the TikTok video below:

People online question climate change

The video of shoppers rushing for air conditioners drew widespread attention online. Many expressed concern about the growing impact of climate change, saying the scenes highlighted how extreme weather is becoming an increasingly serious challenge across Europe.

iWaad commented:

“I don’t understand is this their first summer?”

Fluffy Fox wrote:

“Just buy it online.”

Dinosaur said:

“Welcome to first phase of global warming.”

Albert added:

“The worst part, no one is wearing deodorant.”

Twerry Jackson highlighted:

“In China we just order online and get it in 3 hours including free installation.”

Syafiq Nazri asked:

“So AC wasn’t a normal thing there?”

D shared:

“The effects of AI is starting.”

Hiroshi recommended:

“Plant more trees.”

Booch joked:

“Meanwhile in Africa above 49.”

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The South African Weather Service has urged members of the public to take extra caution as a heatwave is expected to last the entire week.

Source: Briefly News