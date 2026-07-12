Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty has emerged as one of South Africa's most accomplished professional wrestlers after spending more than 16 years entertaining fans across the country. The Chatsworth-born athlete has gone from helping set up wrestling rings as a teenager to competing in nationally televised championship matches, winning multiple titles and inspiring a new generation of wrestlers.

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South African professional wrestler Joshua ‘The Bull’ Chetty. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

His journey is one of resilience, faith and determination, making him one of the leading ambassadors for professional wrestling in South Africa.

Professional wrestling remains a niche sport in South Africa compared to rugby, football and cricket, but Chetty has played a significant role in growing its popularity. Through championship victories, television appearances and his commitment to mentoring young wrestlers, he has become one of the country's best-known names in the industry.

Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty's profile

Full name: Joshua Jesse Chetty

Joshua Jesse Chetty Ring name: Joshua "The Bull"

Joshua "The Bull" Age: 34 (as of 2026)

34 (as of 2026) Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Chatsworth, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Chatsworth, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: South African of Telugu heritage

South African of Telugu heritage Religion: Christian

Christian Occupation: Professional wrestler, personal trainer, actor and content creator

Professional wrestler, personal trainer, actor and content creator Years active: 2010–present

2010–present Current promotion: World Association of Wrestling South Africa (WAWSA)

World Association of Wrestling South Africa (WAWSA) Former promotions: World Wrestling Professionals (WWP), Champions Pro Wrestling (CPW), Durban Pro Wrestling (DPW), New South African Pro-Wrestling (NSAW), Honour Wrestling Association Eastrand (HWA)

World Wrestling Professionals (WWP), Champions Pro Wrestling (CPW), Durban Pro Wrestling (DPW), New South African Pro-Wrestling (NSAW), Honour Wrestling Association Eastrand (HWA) Current storyline: Preparing to face former tag team partner Nightmare on 1 August 2026

Preparing to face former tag team partner Nightmare on 1 August 2026 Known for: First Indian wrestler to win the WWP Tag Team Championship

First Indian wrestler to win the WWP Tag Team Championship Workplace: Virgin Active Bluff

Virgin Active Bluff Facebook: Joshua The Bull

Joshua The Bull YouTube: Joshua Jesse Chetty

South African professional wrestler Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Quick facts

Fact Details Real name Joshua Jesse Chetty Ring name Joshua "The Bull" Age 34 (2026) Birthplace Chatsworth, Durban Profession Professional wrestler Years active 2010–present Current promotion WAWSA Championships WWP Tag Team Champion, DPW Heavyweight Champion, DPW Interprovincial Champion, WAWSA Sunfest Champion Religion Christian Heritage Telugu

Who is Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty?

Joshua Jesse Chetty, better known as Joshua "The Bull", is a South African professional wrestler from Chatsworth in Durban.

Over the course of a career spanning more than 16 years, he has become one of the country's most respected wrestling personalities, earning championship success while competing against some of South Africa's top wrestlers.

Away from the ring, Chetty works as a personal trainer at Virgin Active Bluff, where he helps clients transform their lives through exercise, discipline and healthy living. He has also expanded into entertainment after appearing in the South African film Run for Your Life 3, proving his talents extend beyond professional wrestling.

Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty with "Mr Wrestling", the former WWP/WAW world heavyweight champion. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Why is Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty famous?

Chetty first attracted widespread attention after becoming the first Indian wrestler to win the World Wrestling Professionals (WWP) Tag Team Championship in 2016.

His popularity continued to grow after winning the Champions of War Tournament in 2023 and capturing the inaugural Arnold's Championship. His performances have also earned him three consecutive Match of the Year awards, cementing his reputation as one of South Africa's premier wrestlers.

His profile has risen further thanks to appearances on nationally televised wrestling events and his growing presence on social media, where he shares training sessions, motivational content and behind-the-scenes moments from his wrestling career.

Where is Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty from?

Chetty was born and raised in Chatsworth, south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

His hometown remains central to his identity. Throughout his career, he has proudly represented Chatsworth while encouraging young people from the community to pursue their dreams regardless of the obstacles they face.

Speaking about his journey, Chetty once said:

"I wasn't just fighting for myself. I was representing every kid from Chatsworth who was told their dream was too different."

His Telugu heritage also plays an important role in his wrestling persona. Chetty frequently enters the arena to traditional Indian music as a way of celebrating his culture while competing on some of South Africa's biggest wrestling stages.

How old is Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty?

Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty is 34 years old as of 2026.

Despite spending more than a decade and a half inside the wrestling ring, he continues to perform at the highest level while remaining one of WAWSA's most recognisable stars.

Where did Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty go to school?

Joshua Chetty's educational background has not been publicly disclosed.

Instead, much of the public focus has centred on his wrestling journey, athletic development and commitment to fitness. Before dedicating himself to professional wrestling, he also participated in rugby, football and discus, showcasing his natural sporting ability from a young age.

Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty in action during a wrestling match. Image: Supplied

Source: Getty Images

Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty's wrestling career

Chetty's passion for wrestling began long before he became a professional athlete.

As a teenager, he volunteered to help assemble wrestling rings simply because he wanted to be close to the sport he loved. That passion eventually led to his professional debut at the Chatsworth Youth Centre in 2010.

The occasion carried special significance because it fell on the anniversary of wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero's passing. This made the moment particularly meaningful for Chetty, who considers Guerrero one of his biggest inspirations.

Over the years, he has competed for several leading promotions, including:

World Wrestling Professionals (WWP)

Champions Pro Wrestling (CPW)

World Association of Wrestling South Africa (WAWSA)

Durban Pro Wrestling (DPW)

New South African Pro-Wrestling (NSAW)

Honour Wrestling Association Eastrand (HWA)

His performances have taken him across South Africa, where he has shared the ring with many of the country's top professional wrestlers.

Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty's championships and accomplishments

Chetty has built an impressive résumé throughout his wrestling career.

His achievements include:

Former WWP Tag Team Champion

WAWSA Sunfest Champion

DPW Heavyweight Champion

DPW Interprovincial Champion

Winner of the 2023 Champions of War Tournament

Inaugural Arnold's Champion

Match of the Year winner (2012)

winner (2012) Match of the Year winner (2013)

winner (2013) Match of the Year winner (2014)

His 2016 WWP Tag Team Championship victory was particularly historic because it made him the first Indian wrestler to win the title.

Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty's biggest rivals

Throughout his career, Chetty has faced several of South Africa's most accomplished professional wrestlers.

Some of his biggest rivals include:

Nightmare

Ryan Cage

Ananzi

The Ripper

Donovan "LoudMouth" Blignaut

X-Terminator

El Bandolero

Psycho

Matthew Hammer

His rivalry with Nightmare has become the most personal of his career after the pair's dramatic fallout following their World Tag Team Championship challenge at WWP Thunderstrike in June 2026.

What happened at WWP Thunderstrike?

One of the defining moments of Chetty's recent career came on 13 June 2026 when he competed in the main event of WWP Thunderstrike at Hoërskool Pearson in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).

Teaming with hardcore veteran Nightmare, Chetty challenged reigning WWP/WAWSA World Tag Team Champions Ryan Cage and Ananzi in a high-stakes championship match.

The contest quickly descended into chaos.

Despite battling through punishment from both champions, Chetty repeatedly came close to winning the titles. However, miscommunication between him and Nightmare proved costly. During the closing moments, Chetty accidentally speared his own partner after Ryan Cage moved out of the way, allowing Ananzi to capitalise and retain the championships.

The drama continued backstage, where Nightmare attacked Chetty in the locker room before demanding a one-on-one showdown in Chatsworth. The confrontation only ended after WAWSA CEO Mark Beale intervened.

The Thunderstrike event was professionally recorded and is scheduled to air on national television, giving wrestling fans across South Africa the opportunity to witness one of the biggest matches of Chetty's career.

Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty's next fight

The fallout from Thunderstrike has set the stage for what many wrestling fans believe could become one of South African wrestling's biggest rivalries of 2026.

Joshua "The Bull" Chetty is scheduled to face his former tag team partner Nightmare on 1 August 2026 in Chatsworth, Durban.

For Chetty, the bout is no longer about championship belts.

Instead, it has become a deeply personal battle for pride and respect in front of his hometown supporters.

Speaking after the backstage attack, Chetty said:

"I came to Thunderstrike to fight for championship gold, but I left fighting for my respect. Nightmare made this personal, and when we meet in Chatsworth, I'm coming with the heart of a warrior and the strength that God has given me."

The grudge match is expected to headline one of the biggest professional wrestling events held in Chatsworth this year.

South African wrestler Joshua ‘The Bull’ Chetty in the ring. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

What is Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty's wrestling style?

Nicknamed "The Bull," Chetty has built his reputation on an aggressive, power-based wrestling style.

His signature finishing moves include the devastating Bull Hammer punch and a thunderous spear, while German suplexes, powerbombs and explosive striking combinations have become trademarks of his matches.

Fans also know him for his willingness to compete in hardcore bouts featuring steel chairs, chains, tables and other weapons when the situation demands it.

His combination of strength, athleticism and resilience has helped him remain one of South Africa's most respected professional wrestlers.

How does Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty train?

Chetty's success inside the ring is supported by years of dedication in the gym.

Away from wrestling, he works as a personal trainer at Virgin Active Bluff, helping clients improve their fitness while practising what he teaches every day.

His own training programme includes:

Strength and weight training

CrossFit workouts

Wrestling drills

Functional conditioning

Cardiovascular fitness

Recovery and mobility exercises

He frequently shares workout videos, training tips and motivational content through his YouTube channel and social media pages.

Family, faith and motivation

Although Joshua Chetty keeps much of his family life private, he has spoken openly about the role his Christian faith has played throughout his wrestling career.

He believes every success has come through God's grace.

"Everything I have achieved has been through God's grace. There were times when I could have walked away from wrestling, but my faith gave me the strength to keep going. Every opportunity I receive is a blessing."

His motivation has always extended beyond championships.

Chetty says he hopes his journey inspires young people—particularly those growing up in communities like Chatsworth—to believe they can achieve their dreams.

He explained:

"I wasn't just fighting for myself. I was representing every kid from Chatsworth who was told their dream was too different."

His message to aspiring athletes remains unchanged:

"Don't give up. God is on your side. Your story is not too small. It's just the beginning."

Joshua ‘The Bull’ Chetty with TV personality Roland Gaspar. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Is Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty married?

Joshua Chetty has not publicly disclosed details about his relationship or marital status. He prefers to keep his private life away from the spotlight, focusing instead on his wrestling career, fitness work and community outreach.

Has Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty acted?

Yes. Beyond professional wrestling, Chetty appeared in the South African action film "Run for Your Life 3", adding acting to his growing list of accomplishments.

While wrestling remains his primary career, the appearance demonstrated his ambition to expand into the entertainment industry.

Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty's legacy

After more than 16 years in professional wrestling, Chetty has become more than a champion.

He is regarded as one of the leading ambassadors for South African professional wrestling and has helped mentor younger athletes entering the industry.

His long-term ambition is to leave the sport in a stronger position than he found it. Speaking about the future of wrestling, Chetty said he hopes to create a legacy where:

"People can make a lot of money out of it and people can get appreciated for the craft."

He has also said:

"Every opportunity I receive is a blessing, and I want my journey to inspire others to never give up on their dreams."

Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty's net worth

Joshua Chetty's net worth has not been publicly disclosed.

Although he earns income through professional wrestling, personal training, appearances, acting and content creation, there are no verified public estimates of his wealth.

Social media

Fans can follow Joshua "The Bull" Chetty on several platforms, where he regularly posts wrestling highlights, fitness content and motivational messages.

Joshua ‘The Bull’ Chetty with JP Die Boer and Former WWP/WAW World Heavyweight champion "Mr Wrestling"

Source: UGC

Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty's fast facts

He has competed professionally for more than 16 years .

. He became the first Indian wrestler to win the WWP Tag Team Championship.

to win the WWP Tag Team Championship. He is a former WWP Tag Team Champion , DPW Heavyweight Champion , DPW Interprovincial Champion and WAWSA Sunfest Champion .

, , and . He won the Champions of War Tournament in 2023.

in 2023. He has won Match of the Year three consecutive times.

three consecutive times. He works as a personal trainer at Virgin Active Bluff .

. He appeared in the South African film Run for Your Life 3 .

. His next match is against Nightmare in Chatsworth on 1 August 2026.

Frequently asked questions

What is Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty's real name?

His real name is Joshua Jesse Chetty.

How old is Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty?

He is 34 years old as of 2026.

Where is Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty from?

He was born and raised in Chatsworth, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

What championships has Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty won?

He is a former WWP Tag Team Champion, WAWSA Sunfest Champion, DPW Heavyweight Champion, DPW Interprovincial Champion, and winner of the 2023 Champions of War Tournament, among other accolades.

When is Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty's next fight?

Chetty is scheduled to face his former tag team partner Nightmare on 1 August 2026 in Chatsworth following their dramatic fallout at WWP Thunderstrike.

What does Joshua 'The Bull' Chetty do outside wrestling?

Outside the ring, he works as a personal trainer at Virgin Active Bluff, creates fitness and wrestling content online, and has appeared in the South African film 'Run for Your Life 3'.

From helping assemble wrestling rings as a teenager in Chatsworth to competing in nationally televised championship matches, Joshua "The Bull" Chetty has built a career through hard work, resilience and unwavering faith. Whether mentoring young wrestlers, training clients in the gym or preparing for his highly anticipated showdown with Nightmare, the veteran continues to champion South African

Source: Briefly News