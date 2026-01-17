Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are childhood sweethearts who have withstood the test of time and challenged Hollywood's stereotype for short-term relationships. Best known as Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn is a successful consultant, having worked for the colossal international firm, Deloitte, for over 10 years. Ed's Instagram post in January 2018 is a testament to Cherry's impact on his life:

'I got myself a fiancé just before the new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.'

Key takeaways

Cherry Seaborn is famous for being the wife of British singer Ed Sheeran, with the two meeting during their adolescence while attending the same school.

while attending the same school. Despite being known for her high-profile relationship, Cherry has seen success within her career as a consultant, working for the international firm Deloitte for over a decade and obtaining multiple degrees.

and obtaining multiple degrees. Cherry remains an elusive figure outside of the limelight, but details such as information on her children she shares with Ed and her health have been spotlighted, with Cherry recently undergoing surgery to remove a tumour.

Cherry Seaborn's profile summary

Full name Cherry Seaborn Sheeran Birthdate May 6, 1992 Age 33 years old (December 2025) Birthplace Suffolk, United Kingdom Current residence Suffolk, England Education BSc Cellular & Molecular Biology (Durham University) Master's in Management Studies (Duke University) Postgraduate Certificate in Sustainable Business (University of Cambridge) Profession Consultant Marital status Married to Edward Christopher Sheeran (December 2018) Children Two daughters (Lyra and Jupiter) Parents Matthew and Ann Seaborn Siblings One brother (Charlie Seaborn) Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million

Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry, is a 33-year-old consultant

Cherry Seaborn Sheeran was born on May 6, 1992, in Suffolk, England, and is a businesswoman and consultant who has experience in multiple sectors. Since joining Deloitte & Touche LLP, Cherry has worked within Finance and Operational Risk; Tech, Digital and Innovation; and Nature, Climate and Sustainability.

Cherry and Ed have known each other since high school. Photo: @MummyPages on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Cherry has earned multiple degrees from separate colleges

She has a BSc in Cellular & Molecular Biology from Durham University, which she attended between 2010 and 2013. Between 2013 and 2014, Cherry attended Duke University, where she obtained a Master's in Management Studies at Duke's Fuqua School of Business, while playing field hockey as an offensive player for a single season at Duke.

Cherry also has a Postgraduate Certificate in Sustainable Business from the University of Cambridge, which she attended from 2020 to 2021.

Ed Sheeran's wife worked at Deloitte for over 10 years

Cherry began working at Deloitte's New York office in 2014, starting off as a Finance and Operational Risk Consultant after she obtained her Master's in Management Studies from a respected tertiary institution, Duke University. She took a temporary break at the firm to obtain her Postgraduate Certificate in Sustainable Business at Cambridge.

Once she returned, Cherry became a manager within the company's Nature, Climate, and Sustainability team. She left Deloitte in March 2024 after nearly 10 years.

Ed met Cherry while they were in high school

The couple are childhood sweethearts and met at Thomas Mills High in Suffolk, England. Ed and Cherry's relationship remained platonic at first, and Ed said during an interview on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard that if they had dated at that time, 'it would have been a disaster.'

Ed and Cherry reconnected in 2015 after a mutual friend suggested they all meet up while they were in New York City. One of their first official dates following their reconnection was during Taylor Swift's infamous Fourth of July parties at her Rhode Island mansion in the same year.

Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran's private, no-phones-allowed wedding took place in January 2019 and only included family. A few months later, a bigger wedding with celebrity friends such as Stella McCartney and Sam Smith in attendance was held.

Cherry has one sibling, a brother named Charlie

Cherry was born to parents Matthew and Ann Seaborn (née Lancaster), and although details on her parents remain minimal, it is reported that her father is an architect. She has one sibling, Charlie Seaborn. The Straits Times reports that Charlie is a composer who works in theatre and film.

Frequently asked questions

How many kids does Cherry Seaborn have?

Cherry has two children with Ed, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and Jupiter Rose Seaborn Sheeran. People reported that Ed announced Lyra's birth on September 1, 2020, saying she was born in August 2020. Ed announced that the couple's second daughter, Jupiter, had arrived in May 2022, but they did not confirm her name until a Rolling Stone interview in March 2023.

Ed has spoken out about fatherhood recently, telling James Corden during his appearance on The Late Late Show in June 2021:

'I became a dad and I feel like my lifestyle shift has changed. Instead of going to bed at 06h00, I'm getting up at four. It just feels like what life was meant to be. It's great. I'm healthier than I've ever been. I'm exercising every day, and I'm spending so much time at home making the record. I feel like a human being. It's good.'

Has Ed Sheeran's wife recovered from her tumour?

News of Cherry Seaborn's tumour broke when Ed announced it in a social media post, discussing how his personal struggles influenced him to write his album, - (Subtract). The announcement came after she was diagnosed with a tumour in her arm. Cherry had surgery to remove it a month after giving birth to her second child, but details of her health as of 2025 remain elusive.

What is Cherry Seaborn's net worth?

Although unconfirmed, online sources such as Yen News report a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Final word

Cherry Seaborn may be best known as being Ed Sheeran's wife, but she has carved a name for herself in the business world as a force to be reckoned with, separate from her famous husband. Cherry's lengthy educational background and experience at major firm Deloitte solidify her as a respected businesswoman who has made a lasting impact in her field.

