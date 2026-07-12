“Not About Race”: Afrikaner Commentator Explains What Bokkieweek Is Really About
- Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi condemned Bokkieweek
- This came after thousands of children sang Die Stem at the Limpopo opening ceremony
- A viral YouTube commentary defended the event as a cultural gathering protected by constitutional rights
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SOUTH AFRICA - Bokkieweek, an annual sports tournament organised exclusively for Afrikaner schoolchildren, has reignited a national debate about race, cultural identity and the limits of freedom of association after its 2026 edition drew fierce condemnation from senior government officials.
The tournament, hosted this year at Hoërskool Ben Vorster in Limpopo, features rugby, hockey and netball across three age categories. Its organiser, Afrikaner Volkseie Sport (AVS), circulated a letter to schools confirming that participation is open only to Afrikaner pupils. Thousands of children reportedly sang "Die Lied van Jong Suid-Afrika" during the opening ceremony.
McKenzie and Lesufi hit out at the tournament
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi publicly condemned the event on 11 July 2026, writing on X:
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"3500 white Afrikaner school children sung the apartheid anthem Die Lied van Jong Suid Afrika during the opening ceremony held recently in Limpopo. The teams compete against each other using the names of apartheid era provinces."
Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie responded directly, stating:
"This is utter nonsense which we will not allow Premier, apartheid nostalgists showing up once again."
South Africa's official sporting bodies moved swiftly to distance themselves. SA Rugby (SARU), the South African Hockey Association (SAHA) and Netball South Africa (NSA) each issued statements confirming they have no affiliation with Bokkieweek, with officials stressing that race-exclusive tournaments contradict the transformation objectives pursued across youth sport.
See the X post here.
Defenders cite constitution and cultural rights
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel pushed back, arguing that the event had been unfairly framed as a racist relic rather than a normal cultural gathering. He said:
"Cultural events are entirely normal. In South Africa, there are literally hundreds of cultural gatherings and events held within the country’s various cultural communities."
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The controversy drew commentary from YouTuber StephanZA. He argued that the event is not about race but more about celebrating a culture and that "Die Stem" functions as a religious prayer rather than a racial statement.
He also noted that the Limpopo Department of Education declined to be drawn into what it described as a race debate, adding that rental income from the event helps subsidise the 70% of Ben Vorster pupils who do not pay school fees.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za