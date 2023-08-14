Two Grade 12 girls in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, dodged an armed attack from their tormentor,

The learners sought help from the private security company Rusa after the bully threatened to stab them

Rusa officers escorted the girls to the taxi rank in Verulam CBD and made sure the bully was nowhere in sight

VERULAM - Two Grade 12 girls from a high school in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, narrowly escaped an armed attack from their bully.

KZN matriculants had to be escorted to the taxi rank by Rusa officers after a bully threatened to stab them. Image: RUSA/Supplied & skynesher/Getty Image

After several weeks of bullying, the girls were forced to turn to private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) for help on Monday, 14 August.

Rusa detailed the incident in a press release seen by Briefly New.

Bully threatens to stab KZN matriculants

According to the company, the bully allegedly escalated her torment of the pupil and threatened to stab them after school off the premises. The pupils tried to take an alternative route to the taxi but were intercepted by their bully.

The bully was flanked by other adults she had recruited to help her terrorise her fellow student. When the victims saw their attackers were armed, they fled to RUSA headquarters for help.

School fails to stop KZN bully's intimidation tactics

The girls explained what was happening, adding that they tried to tell their teachers and police about the assault and intimidation, but their complaints were brushed aside.

RUSA officers escorted the two frightened girls to the taxi rank but saw no sight of the assailants when they arrived.

South Africans weigh in on KZN bullying incident

Below are some comments:

Dale Brice demanded:

"Absolutely horrendous!! BRING BACK CORPORAL PUNISHMENT!! That girl needs some serious intervention!!"

Morgan Naidoo criticised:

"Educators and law enforcement did nothing to intervene, that is a worrying revelation."

Narner ImMac Bhengu said:

"I hope the parents fight for their kids. Bullying must be traumatic worse when the bully is where you spend 8+ hours of your day. These kids should open a case, they were nearly murdered."

Samkele Nkanyiso Gwamanda added:

"The bully should be expelled. The behaviour she has shown proves that she is a danger to other learners and even teachers..."

Talent Khuzwayo commented:

"Remove bullies from our schools."

