A schoolboy was stabbed with a broken bottle in a gang-related fight in Lenasia, Gauteng

The incident highlights the gangsterism problem that the Gauteng Department of Education has been battling to eradicate from schools

The injured boy received medical attention for a wound on his head, while the two boys who stabbed him were arrested

LENESIA - A Gauteng schoolboy was injured after a gang-related fight broke out at a school in Lenasia.

A schoolboy from Lenasia was stabbed with a broken bottle in a suspected gang-related fight. Image: Constantinis & Darren Stewart

The incident has once again placed a spotlight on how gang violence is infiltrating numerous schools across the province.

Lenasia school stabbing places spotlight on gang violence

Earlier in 2023, the Gauteng Department of Education admitted that it was losing the battle to uproot gangsterism in schools, particularly in areas where violence and crimes remain rife, EWN reported.

The latest incident occurred towards the end of July when a fight broke out between a group of kids. The brawl quickly spilled onto the school grounds, where two boys stabbed another in the head with a broken bottle.

SAPS responded to gang fight at Lenasia school

The police were called to the school and the perpetrators were arrested while the injured boy was taken away to receive medical attention.

The Lenesia South African Police Service (SAPS) officers searched the school premises to ensure that the learners were not bringing dangerous weapons into the school.

The two boys who were arrested appeared in court on Monday, 1 August, to face charges related to the incident, Rising Sun reported.

Gauteng Education MEC visits Geluksdal secondary school after Grade 10 learner stabbed to death

In another story, Briefly News reported that Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane visited Geluksdal Secondary School on Friday, 3 February, after a violent incident left one dead.

A Grade 10 learner was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of boys outside Geluksdal Secondary School, sparking outrage on social media.

The fight was believed to have started during school hours when three learners used pepper spray on others. Eight learners managed to fend the three off. However, after school, the three boys returned, accompanied by a group of unknown people.

