A South African man has gone viral after describing Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma as the female leader the country needs following the 30 June protests

Ngobese-Zuma's supporters say she represents South Africans concerned about illegal immigration, unemployment and government accountability, while critics accuse the movement of promoting divisive rhetoric

The video sparked debate online, with many praising her leadership while others called for balanced solutions to South Africa's immigration challenges

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The visual on the left showed the content creator who praised Jacinta. Image: @aphrodisiac78gmail.com

Source: TikTok

A South African man, @aphrodisiac78gmail.com, posted the video on 30 June 2026 in Newton Park has gone viral after publicly praising March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. He described her as the type of female leader the country needs, and applauded Ngobese-Zuma's leadership, saying she has shown courage by speaking on issues many South Africans feel are ignored.

His comments come after the March and March movement organised demonstrations across parts of South Africa on 30 June, calling for stronger action against undocumented immigrants and stricter border enforcement.

Growing support for March and March

Ngobese-Zuma, a former radio presenter who founded the March and March movement, has become one of the country's most recognisable activists in the debate over illegal immigration. Her supporters say she gives a voice to South Africans frustrated by high unemployment, pressure on public services and concerns about border security.

Many also credit her with building a grassroots movement that has attracted support from communities across several provinces. While supporters describe Ngobese-Zuma as a fearless advocate for South Africans, critics and human rights organisations have accused the movement of promoting rhetoric that could fuel xenophobia and discrimination against foreign nationals.

The leader of the March and March movement, Jacinta Ngobese Zuma. Image: March and March

Source: TikTok

Ngobese-Zuma has repeatedly rejected those claims, saying her campaign focuses on undocumented immigration and government enforcement of existing laws rather than targeting legal migrants.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Netizens applaud Jacinta's efforts

The man's video, user @aphrodisiac78gmail.com, generated widespread discussion online, with many agreeing that Ngobese-Zuma has shown strong leadership during the immigration debate. Others praised her willingness to challenge government policies and raise concerns affecting ordinary South Africans.

Aziza12_s commented:

“Our next president.”

Tyrone wrote:

“I was part of the march yesterday here in Durban, brah. I'm fully in.”

Xhosa Woman referred to her as:

“Our Winnie Mandela.”

Njiva praised her neutrality, saying:

“I love the fact she said when you go out and vote, you know who to vote for. She didn't say which party we must vote for.”

Mashankura commented:

“Future president.”

Lauren Jaftha said:

“I have great respect for Jacinta Zuma. I've listened to all her interviews. She is a true leader.”

Devin Manickum wrote:

“I'm voting for her next time.”

Toshiba praised her leadership, writing:

“Only one year, but she has done so much that has not been done for 32 years.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Jacinta

Source: Briefly News