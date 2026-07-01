Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma explained the T-shirt she wore at the June 30 anti-illegal immigration protest after it sparked online debate

She said it honoured people who lost their lives in incidents she linked to undocumented foreign nationals

Ngobese-Zuma responded after social media users questioned the identities of the people featured on the shirt

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Jacinta Ngobese- Zuma wore t-shirts honouring victims of crimes. Images: Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has explained the meaning behind the T-shirts she and her husband wore during the nationwide anti-illegal immigration protest held on 30 June in Durban.

Ngobese-Zuma was among the leaders at the front of the march as thousands of South Africans gathered to protest against illegal immigration and the presence of undocumented foreign nationals in the country.

While the protest itself drew significant attention, many people on social media focused on the T-shirts worn by Ngobese-Zuma and her husband, which featured photographs of several people.

Jacinta explains the meaning behind the T-shirts

Responding to questions on her Facebook page, Ngobese-Zuma said the shirts were created to honour victims who had allegedly lost their lives in crimes involving undocumented foreign nationals.

She explained that the images included Dian and Ernst Marais, the couple who were killed in the Kruger National Park in an attack allegedly involving Mozambican nationals. The shirts also featured DJ Warras and the 12 children who died after allegedly consuming contaminated food reportedly bought from a spaza shop operated by a foreign national.

Addressing the public's curiosity, she wrote:

"Those who were asking about our T-shirts… It was made in memory of those who have lost their lives due to illegal immigrants in our country and foreigners running spaza shops under the pretence of being 'refugees', as well as zama zamas."

Ngobese-Zuma's explanation came after some critics questioned why there were white people featured on the shirts.

Some social media users speculated that the individuals pictured were linked to the movement or were financial backers of the campaign.

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Nationwide protests draw thousands

Led by March and March, Ngizwe Mchunu, Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba and other organisations, protests took place across all nine provinces.

Thousands of people took part in marches across South Africa, calling for government to strengthen border security, improve immigration enforcement and address crime linked to undocumented migrants.

Although there were isolated incidents of looting and violence in some areas, the protests were largely peaceful and orderly. Police intervened swiftly where tensions flared, preventing several incidents from escalating further.

Jacinta explains absence at meeting

In related news, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma responded after being questioned online about why she was not part of the meeting with President Ramaphosa, Phakel'umthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu. In a Facebook response to a user who asked about her absence, she said she only saw the information on social media and was not informed about the engagement. According to the Presidency, the discussion focused on concerns raised ahead of nationwide demonstrations.

The March and March t-shirt. Image: Jacinta MaNgibese Zuma

Source: Facebook

Ngobese-Zuma names political parties to support

Previously, Briefly News reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma encouraged her supporters to vote for political parties that supported the organisation’s anti-illegal immigration campaigns and activities.She named ActionSA, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Africa Mayibuye, Operation Dudula and some members of the African National Congress (ANC), including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Source: Briefly News