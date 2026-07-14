Nigerian student Fola Kester documented his repatriation journey after being banned from South Africa

Fola joined 270 others on five buses from the Nigerian embassy in Pretoria to Waterkloof airport, before flying to Lagos

South Africans and Nigerians online shared messages of support and hope for Fola's future

Fola speaks about his journey from SA to Nigeria. Image: @fola_kester1/TikTok and hallesblogafricaa/Instagram

Source: UGC

Fola Kester, a Nigerian student who was banned from South Africa, shared a detailed video walkthrough of his repatriation journey on TikTok, on 4 July 2026.

In the clip, Fola described a process that began at the Nigerian embassy in Pretoria, where 270 people gathered for additional screening and document checks. They waited from 10am until buses began loading at around 5pm. Five buses transported the group to Waterkloof Airport, arriving just before midnight. With no plane ready, everyone remained in the loading bay until boarding began at 4am.

The seven-hour flight included a memorable sunrise over unfamiliar skies, which Fola described as one of the journey's most striking moments.

After landing in Nigeria at the cargo bay rather than the main terminal, each passenger received a SIM card with data and 50,000 naira in airtime, as South African data could not be used. Authorities also registered everyone for a National Identification Number on arrival.

Fola admitted the process was long and sometimes frustrating but said he was grateful for the experience and hoped sharing it would help others in similar situations.

"It was a long experience but it was a beautiful experience."

Fola barred from returning to South Africa until 2031

Briefly News previously reported on Fola's story after he was banned from South Africa. The Nigerian student who has lived in South Africa almost his entire life has been banned from returning to the country until 2031 after a visa-related issue. His emotional story about being separated from the place he calls home sparked widespread sympathy online.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi and Nigerians react to Fola's journey

Viewers flooded the comments section on Fola's page with warmth and advice:

@Ntebogeng M said:

"I hope you find peace and learn your roots. Bon voyage"

@mma_theo wrote:

"I hope you good Fole, your story touched me"

@Aidan 🎀 said:

"I'm sorry you had to leave 🥹 I wish you all the best and I hope you can come back to South Africa to be reunited with your family. Home affairs failed you 😔"

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Thousands of undocumented foreign nationals processed at the Musina Repatriation Centre faced delays returning home because of a shortage of buses for deportation.

Source: Briefly News