Nolofatso Mohono, girlfriend of Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng, reacted publicly to the death of his teammate Jayden Adams

The 25-year-old midfielder is believed to have passed away on 11 July, weeks after representing South Africa at the FIFA World Cup

Nolofatso also shared mental health quotes on her Instagram Stories, as Mofokeng prepares to relocate to Belgium for his new club

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Nolofatso Mohono, the girlfriend of Bafana Bafana midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng, has spoken out about the sudden death of his teammate Jayden Adams, describing it as her "worst fears" come true.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams has passed away at 25. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Adams, 25, is believed to have died on Saturday, 11 July 2025, just weeks after representing South Africa at the FIFA World Cup. The South African Police Service confirmed they are conducting an inquest into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Nolofatso shares mental health message

Within hours of Adams' death being confirmed, his partner Aqueelah Adendorf posted an emotional tribute on Instagram. Several Bafana Bafana WAGs offered their condolences to the mother of one. Among them was Nolofatso, who reposted Adendorf's tribute and attached a two-word response: "My worst fears."

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She also shared a series of mental health quotes on her Instagram Stories.

One read: "We really are on borrowed time. Choose people who choose you and let everyone else be."

In a second post, she wrote: "Mental health issues are consuming us. May we heal and find a way to deal with things we don't talk about. Silent battles are the worst."

Relebohile Mofokeng's Nolofatso Mohono comments on Jayden Adams' passing over the weekend. Photos: Aqueela_x and Nolofatso Mohono

Source: Instagram

Mofokeng set for life in Belgium

The posts come at a significant transitional moment for Mofokeng. The 21-year-old former Orlando Pirates player has signed a five-year contract with Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise following his performances at the World Cup. This deal will see him leave South Africa for the first time in his professional career.

The move means Mofokeng will be far from his established support network at a time when the loss of a fellow squad member is fresh. The couple's public exchange about Adams' death has drawn attention to the mental health pressures faced by professional footballers, both on and off the pitch.

SA footballer dies in Cape Town

Briefly News earlier reported that a young South African footballer collapsed and died during a league football match in Cape Town.

Emergency medical services were contacted immediately, while those at the venue worked tirelessly to assist until paramedics arrived. Despite every effort to revive him, Toyer was pronounced dead at the sports complex.

Source: Briefly News