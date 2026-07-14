A man walking through a stocked spaza shop shared practical advice for aspiring entrepreneurs in a viral TikTok video

He listed essential equipment and must-stock items, and offered business tips on managing inventory and capital

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, from gratitude to pushback about local knowledge of spaza shops

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The video on the left showed the man dancing in his spaza shop. Image: @itsmyfriend1

Source: TikTok

A man filming inside a well-stocked spaza shop walked South African viewers through everything they need to know to start their own small convenience store, and the internet had a lot to say about it. The TikToker, posting under the handle itsmyfriend1, kept his tone calm and instructional throughout the clip.

He opened by listing the basic equipment any new shop owner would need: shelves, a fridge, a freezer, a counter, a calculator, and good lighting. He then moved on to stock, naming everyday staples like bread, milk, eggs, maize meal, rice, sugar, cooking oil, tea, salt, candles, matches, soap, and washing powder, alongside toiletries, chips, cold drinks, and sweets for children.

Practical business wisdom

Beyond the basics, he shared some practical business wisdom. He advised keeping a notebook to record what customers ask for when items are out of stock, comparing prices at different wholesalers before buying, and always setting aside reserve capital for restocking rather than spending all available funds.

Not everyone was convinced the advice was needed. Several commenters pointed out that South Africans had been running spaza shops long before the video was made, with some asking why locals were being taught something they already knew. Others, however, said the content was exactly the kind of practical guidance that could genuinely help someone just getting started.

Watch the full TikTok video here:

Mzansi reacts to the spaza shop advice

The video by user @itsmyfriend1 pulled in nearly 6,900 comments, with reactions ranging from genuine appreciation to pointed questions and a fair amount of humour.

Kaik said:

"This is an honourable hand over sir, respectfully speaking."

hlanga_bani wrote:

"I don't get why people are so provoked by this clip, as it's very informative. The book part is very important. 👌🏾"

ANELISA added:

"Also tell them to wake up early around 5vam not 7 am. 😏"

Noble woman said:

"Thanx brother. Ur videos are educating ME, my shop is growing bit by bit."

Vee Mbete Matyila noted:

"The problem will be restocking once we see the money we run to show off.. we buy big cars and nice clothes to show off"

The God Who Loved Me First🇿🇼 wrote:

"What you have done is kind and thoughtful. Information is not transmitted through heredity. A humble person will not be offended by this even if they know the information because it shows they care for the least of their brothers who may not know the information."

Nelly Mahlangu joked:

"You forgot cats... that sleep on top of the food! 😳🤧"

Albert Kester shared:

"Thankz I've been saving up to start my spaza shop. 👊"

3 Other Briefly News stories about spaza shops

Residents in Durban townships reported paying R30 for bread after South Africans took over spaza shops previously run by foreign nationals.

A South African man shared a TikTok tour of his newly stocked spaza shop, showing off clean shelves, freezers, and a welcoming interior.

A South African woman named Sbongi opened her own spaza shop and shared the milestone online.

Source: Briefly News