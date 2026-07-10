Jackie Phamotse's latest book, The Big Five Cartel , has sparked excitement and debate across social media

While many fans praised the release, others questioned whether the book reveals anything new

Some social media users even joked that the new book could land Jackie in another lawsuit

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Jackie Phamotse has released her latest book, 'The Big Five Cartel'. Image: Jackie Phamoste

Source: Instagram

Jackie Phamotse has South Africans talking after unveiling her latest book, The Big Five Cartel. Musa Khawula shared the book cover on X, sparking a lively debate online. While some readers congratulated the bestselling writer and said they were eager to get their hands on the book, others questioned its content, wondering whether it contains fresh revelations or fictionalised accounts.

New release sparks online buzz

The book's cover, which carries the tagline No honour amongst thieves, immediately grabbed attention. Jackie, known for blending fiction with themes inspired by real-life events, once again found herself trending as social media users weighed in on what they expect from her latest work.

Some users were excited about the release, with @just_femi writing:

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"Congratulations. Looking forward to getting a copy."

Another user, @TheoMosaqa described the project as:

"very interesting"

and said they could not wait to read it.

@trully_tee also expressed optimism, saying they were confident Jackie would tell a beautiful story.

Critics question the book's content

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Jackie's new release. Image: Jackie Phamoste

Source: Instagram

Not everyone was convinced the novel would offer something new. One user, @LeboTsot, argued that readers would gain little from the project, saying the public had already followed many of the issues discussed in the news and at the State Capture Commission.

Another commenter, @SimandManzini, questioned whether the book was based on concrete information or hearsay.

Meanwhile, @MzansiFarmer simply asked,

"Who are these big five?"

Reflecting the curiosity surrounding the title.

Seen more comments in the X post below:

Fans joke about legal consequences

Jackie has faced legal trouble over one of her previous books. She was arrested in 2025 after a court ruled that she continued making claims about Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo from her previous book, Bare: The Blesser Game, despite being ordered to stop. She later served her sentence under correctional supervision, also known as house arrest.

Several users took a humorous approach, with some referencing Jackie's previous legal battles.

@Melani_020 joked that she hoped the author had not included real names

"or else she will never smell freedom."

Others made light-hearted remarks about her recent legal troubles, with @CryZitha1 saying:

"House arrest did the thing,"

While @GamsahabnidaL stated that Jackie had been busy writing while under house arrest.

Another user, @joylavid, jokingly predicted

"another lawsuit,"

Suggesting the book could once again stir controversy.

Jackie criticises Netflix series script

Recently Briefly News reported that Jackie Phamotse has criticised Netflix's Marked after watching the first four episodes, saying the script was disappointing and failed to match the quality she expected.

The bestselling author argued that South Africa has talented writers who could have produced a stronger story, adding that the series did not do justice to local storytelling. Her comments sparked debate online, with some people agreeing with her criticism while others defended the show.

Source: Briefly News