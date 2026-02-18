On Wednesday, 18 February 2026, Shadrack Sibiya began his four-day testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Taking to her X (Twitter) account, author Jackie Phamotse commented on Shadrack Sibiya’s ring, suggesting it had a deeper meaning

Social media reactions ranged from curiosity about the ring’s meaning to speculation about its symbolism

Jackie Phamotse commented on Shadrack Sibiya’s ring at the Madlanga Commission. Image: jackie_phamotse/Instagram, WhyUfikelate/X

Popular author Jackie Phamotse sparked a flurry of reactions after suggesting that there was more to the ring worn by suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Sibiya, a suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, began his four-day testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

As South Africans weighed in on Sibiya’s testimony, which included accusations against the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Jackie Phamotse broke her silence and shared her thoughts on the suspended top cop’s ring.

Jackie Phamotse draws attention to Shadrack Sibiya’s ring

In a post shared on her official X (Twitter) account, Jackie Phamotse suggested that the ring Shadrack Sibiya wore was symbolic. The post was captioned:

“That ring that Sibiya is wearing means so much more than you can possibly imagine!”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Shadrack Sibiya's ring at Madlanga Commission

In the comments, several social media users asked Jackie Phamotse to elaborate and share the supposed meaning behind Shadrack Sibiya’s ring. Some alleged that Sibiya had not won the ring when he appeared before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. Others shared the alleged meaning behind the ring Sibiya was wearing.

Here are some of the comments:

@Pole1803 asked:

“What does it mean? The majority of men in politics, high positions, and kings like wearing it.”

@Refiloe_Mshengu alleged:

“The odd part is that he chose today of all days to wear it. What’s the coincidence?”

@Cphesihle24 said:

“Saw that and I wanted to check if he was wearing it at his previous appearance at the Ad Hoc Committee.”

@ekse_katt joked:

“Expand our imagination and tell us so that he can complain to the commission about us talking about his ring.”

@Chief_Bavelelwe asked:

“Doesn't Madlanga himself have one?”

@ZawadiMs claimed:

“It's a Freemasonry ring, and he was showing it off today.”

@Lisushandu highlighted:

“And it looks new, and they made sure he wears and shows it. I guess the Devil wants to prove that he can’t be touched, but we will see how this ends 😃May the God of heavens prevail.”

@Trialzzz1 joked:

“Plot twist, Madlanga might have it too lol.”

@WaAzania263891 remarked:

"I believe you, though I don't know what it means; you're right."

SA reacted to Jackie Phamotse's comments about Shadrack Sibiya’s ring. Image: jackie_phamotse

