A South African woman named Sbongi opened her own spaza shop and shared the milestone online

She posted a TikTok video of her fully stocked store on 1 July 2026, days after nationwide unrest

Her followers flooded the comments with praise and promised to support her new business going forward

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A picture of Sbongi and the inside of her spaza shop. Images: Sbongi

Source: TikTok

A South African woman named Sbongi has opened her own spaza shop and shared the news in a TikTok video posted on 1 July 2026. Her followers praised her hustle and promised their full support.

Sbongi’s new venture comes weeks after anti-immigration protests swept through parts of South Africa. Many foreign-owned shops shut down ahead of a 30 June deadline set by protest groups.

Mzansi steps in to open their own shops

The protests were led by groups including March and March and Operation Dudula. Organisers wanted foreign nationals, including some with valid documents, out of local businesses. Government officials insisted the date remained a normal working day and denied setting any official deadline. Even so, the unrest left many foreign traders too afraid to keep operating.

Thousands of foreign nationals lost their homes or jobs as landlords and employers grew fearful of fines and attacks. Some fled the country entirely, while others sought shelter at consulates and repatriation centres. Local entrepreneurs like Sbongi have started filling the gap left behind.

Her shop looked clean, neat and well-stocked, based on the clip she shared. South Africans quickly took notice and flooded her comment section. Many praised her for taking the leap into business ownership. Others promised to become loyal customers as her shop grows.

One commenter jokingly referenced local shop rules around selling essentials late. Another asked if recent community marches inspired her decision. Several people wished her well and prayed for her success. Supporters said they expected her small business to thrive soon.

The wave of encouragement reflects growing pride in local ownership. Many South Africans say they now want to back small traders. Sbongi’s story has become another example of that shift. Her shop stands as a symbol of resilience during a difficult period.

Watch the TikTok video below:

More about spaza shops

Source: Briefly News