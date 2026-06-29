A well-known philanthropist, BI Phakathi, visited a local spaza shop to buy water with a companion

The mature female shop owner and her employee received unexpected cash gifts from them that moved them deeply

The grateful spaza shop employee burst into tears and explained her financial struggles before the two kind men handed her more money

BI Phakathi and a companion brought unexpected financial relief to a small business establishment employee. Image: @biphakathi1

Source: TikTok

South African humanitarian BI Phakathi shared a touching video on his TikTok account, @biphakathi1, on 28 June 2026. While visiting a local spaza shop with a companion, the philanthropist decided to surprise a shop owner and her employee. The two men gave the women a R200 tip each, causing the employee to break down in tears.

BI Phakathi's act of kindness

The emotional employee shared her daily financial hardships with the TikTok user @biphakathi1 and his companion. She explained that she had been struggling to cover her basic household bills and utilities. Moved by her vulnerability, BI Phakathi’s companion handed her an additional R1,000 in cash to ease her burden.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Local viewers praise BI Phakathi and the companion for their generosity, saying they could see her pain on her face.

User @AshniM commented:

"I could hear the pain in her voice 💔 May your pockets never run dry 🙏."

User @Ross said:

"My brother, how can we donate to you? So you're able to give more."

User @Eunice Basson added:

"Her appreciation is so great 😅."

User @Johan Du Plessis shared:

"Thank you so much for helping. The struggle is real; people are suffering so much. The poor are much more."

User @Lewvill commented:

"Guys, you made me cry 😭. Thank you for helping those in need. I want to be rich to do the same ♥️🇿🇦."

User @Monica Moo said:

"🥰That's what I like about our country, we always meet people with big hearts. You guys are amazing."

3 Briefly News articles about acts of kindness

A customer at Mugg & Bean left a waiter speechless after rewarding him with a R5000 tip for exceptional service during a morning shift, touching the hearts of many social media users.

A wedding in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, became a viral sensation after the groom’s friends made a grand entrance with high-end gifts and showered him with cash, while guests watched in awe.

A local woman moved left viewers moved after sharing a post of appreciation for her friend who took over her car instalments when she was struggling financially.

Source: Briefly News