A local employer delighted staff members by gifting them classic national football jerseys to celebrate a major tournament victory

The viral TikTok video showcased dozens of gift bags containing high-value retro merchandise filling up an office desk

Impressed social media users swarmed the post, asking for the company's name to submit their CVs for placements

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A local corporate team celebrated a major national sports victory with high-end merchandise. Image: @jus_siyo

Source: TikTok

A content creator has left soccer fans incredibly envious of her workplace perks after sharing gifts they received in support of the national team on 25 June 2026. She showed an office desk filled with beautifully packed gift bags containing classic, old-school Bafana Bafana soccer jerseys. According to research, each high-value retro jersey is worth nearly R2,000.

Generous company treats employees to retro Bafana Bafana

The creator, TikTok user @jus_siyo, explained that their generous employer bought the merchandise as special gifts for the entire staff. The surprise was organised to celebrate the national soccer team after qualifying for the quarter-finals in the top 32 stage of the global tournament.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The comment section was filled with hilarious responses, with many envious viewers begging the creator to drop her company's name so they could submit their CVs.

User @YT@Bee_living asked:

"Bathong, what did you study😭?"

User @YouCanCallMeTee shared:

"Ours bought us old school Springbok jerseys..❤️Congratulations."

User @Ms Thenji commented:

"This is so beautiful, I wish someone would support Kasi flavour too🤞🏾💕."

User @PerfumeOryt By Ntombi added:

"Does the employer need another employee 🥺?"

User @Ntsako shared:

"My employer doesn’t even know that there’s a World Cup."

User @Fulu.K commented:

"That’s 2k per shirt 🥹, where do I drop CV?"

3 Briefly News articles about the World Cup

An audio-less video shared online captured a tense interaction between a couple at the stadium during South Africa’s World Cup match, sparking an online debate.

A local content creator admitted she only recently learned during the World Cup that Bafana Bafana is a nickname rather than the official name of the national team, shocking others online.

A massive group of South Africans dressed in the national team's clothes took over the streets and fan parks of Downtown Atlanta, Georgia, in support of Bafana Bafana.

Source: Briefly News