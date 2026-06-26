An audio-less video shared online captured a tense interaction between a man and a woman at the stadium during South Africa’s World Cup match

The footage showed a stark contrast in moods as one partner looked irritated after seeing the man’s phone, while he continued celebrating

Mzansi viewers assumed the duo was a couple, and jokingly linked the dramatic moment to the Netflix series character, Jonasi

A tense stadium interaction between a man and a woman became a major talking point online. Image: @leratomo

Source: Instagram

An amusing television recording shared on Instagram on 25 June 2026 has caught the attention of social media users. The short clip posted by Instagram user @leratomo_ captures a clear altercation between a suspected couple who were watching the South African national team playing a World Cup match at the stadium.

Duo's argument during a live soccer match caught on camera

Even though the video has no audio, their body language tells the entire story. The woman’s mood changes the moment she sees the man’s phone and cheekily sits down, looking angry. In contrast, the man next to her ignores the tension and continues having fun while waving the South African flag.

Watch the Instagram thread here.

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The video sparked curiosity online, with viewers desperate to know what the argument was about, while others joked that the couple's silent standoff was giving The Polygamist vibes.

Viewers were shocked that the drama was captured from the beginning to the end. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @kidd.hachii said:

"It's giving Jonasi 😩."

User @sthembiso_hug added:

"All of this is happening on live television 😂."

User @ndivhu_m_photography shared:

"Cameraman saw it from a mile away 😭😅."

User @lujimalgas commented:

"Shame she was so happy before everything she saw on the phone amadoda kodwa 🤣."

User @ntebazul added:

"The comments in here 🙈 no, maan! Southies are special people. You've just created a soapie with 100 episodes in a day 🙈."

User @masabatapreciousmoqolo asked:

"Yoh, banna (men) ! And he is unapologetic; he doesn't care. He thinks his lady is just overreacting. But how can he be busy with his phone?"

3 Briefly News World Cup-related articles

A local content creator admitted she only recently learned during the World Cup that Bafana Bafana is a nickname rather than the official name of the national team, shocking others online.

A massive group of South Africans dressed in the national team's clothes took over the streets and fan parks of Downtown Atlanta, Georgia, in support of Bafana Bafana.

A gorgeous lady wearing a Bafana Bafana t-shirt at the stadium caught a content creator's eye, who immediately declared her the official queen of the Bafana Bafana fans.

Source: Briefly News