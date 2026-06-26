“It’s Giving Jonasi”: Couple’s Fight Captured on Live TV at Bafana Bafana Game, SA Astonished
- An audio-less video shared online captured a tense interaction between a man and a woman at the stadium during South Africa’s World Cup match
- The footage showed a stark contrast in moods as one partner looked irritated after seeing the man’s phone, while he continued celebrating
- Mzansi viewers assumed the duo was a couple, and jokingly linked the dramatic moment to the Netflix series character, Jonasi
An amusing television recording shared on Instagram on 25 June 2026 has caught the attention of social media users. The short clip posted by Instagram user @leratomo_ captures a clear altercation between a suspected couple who were watching the South African national team playing a World Cup match at the stadium.
Duo's argument during a live soccer match caught on camera
Even though the video has no audio, their body language tells the entire story. The woman’s mood changes the moment she sees the man’s phone and cheekily sits down, looking angry. In contrast, the man next to her ignores the tension and continues having fun while waving the South African flag.
Watch the Instagram thread here.
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The video sparked curiosity online, with viewers desperate to know what the argument was about, while others joked that the couple's silent standoff was giving The Polygamist vibes.
User @kidd.hachii said:
"It's giving Jonasi 😩."
User @sthembiso_hug added:
"All of this is happening on live television 😂."
User @ndivhu_m_photography shared:
"Cameraman saw it from a mile away 😭😅."
User @lujimalgas commented:
"Shame she was so happy before everything she saw on the phone amadoda kodwa 🤣."
User @ntebazul added:
"The comments in here 🙈 no, maan! Southies are special people. You've just created a soapie with 100 episodes in a day 🙈."
User @masabatapreciousmoqolo asked:
"Yoh, banna (men) ! And he is unapologetic; he doesn't care. He thinks his lady is just overreacting. But how can he be busy with his phone?"
3 Briefly News World Cup-related articles
- A local content creator admitted she only recently learned during the World Cup that Bafana Bafana is a nickname rather than the official name of the national team, shocking others online.
- A massive group of South Africans dressed in the national team's clothes took over the streets and fan parks of Downtown Atlanta, Georgia, in support of Bafana Bafana.
- A gorgeous lady wearing a Bafana Bafana t-shirt at the stadium caught a content creator's eye, who immediately declared her the official queen of the Bafana Bafana fans.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za