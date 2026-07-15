AKA’s relationship history has returned to public attention as South Africans revisit his past amid renewed interest in the circumstances surrounding Anele Tembe’s death

The late rapper had several high-profile relationships with at least six women before his untimely death

Anele Tembe remains the most discussed relationship in AKA’s history, with renewed debate surrounding her death and the upcoming inquest

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AKA dated at least 6 well-known women. Image: nicolenyabaofficial, bonang_m, enhlembali

Source: Instagram

The late Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' love life has once again become a topic of discussion as renewed public interest surrounds the death of his former fiancée, Anele "Nellie" Tembe. The resurfacing of videos, leaked messages and the postponed inquest into Tembe's death have prompted many South Africans to revisit the rapper's past relationships, several of which made headlines during his lifetime. From his first girlfriend to the woman who stood by him at the end, here's a look at every significant relationship the Supa Mega had.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

According to Tony Forbes, AKA's father, the rapper's first high-profile romance was with celebrated South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. Tony spoke warmly about her, saying:

"Mbali was his first girlfriend. She was his first girlfriend, I always thought she was going to be my daughter-in-law, I love her. Talented, beautiful."

DJ Zinhle (2012–2020)

AKA began dating award-winning DJ Ntombezinhle "DJ Zinhle" Jiyane in 2012 after the pair met in Botswana. Their relationship became one of South Africa's most talked-about celebrity romances.

In 2015, they welcomed their daughter, Kairo Owethu Forbes. However, the couple split later that year after allegations emerged that AKA had allegedly cheated with media personality Bonang Matheba. They reconciled in late 2018 before ending their relationship for good in 2020.

Bonang Matheba (2015–2017)

AKA's romance with Bonang Matheba attracted intense media attention after it became public while he was still linked to DJ Zinhle. Although both initially denied the relationship, they officially confirmed they were dating in 2016. Their high-profile romance lasted until December 2017 before they went their separate ways.

Nicole Nyaba (2018)

In 2018, AKA was briefly linked to model and socialite Nicole Nyaba. Nyaba claimed they had been in love and living together. However, after their relationship ended, she expressed regret over dating the rapper in a 2022 interview with Gigi Lamayne, alleging that the relationship had negatively affected her life.

AKA was in a relationship with Anele Tembe before dating Nadia Nakai. Image: akaworldwide, nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Anele "Nellie" Tembe (2020–2021)

AKA began dating Anele Tembe in 2020, and the couple announced their engagement in February 2021.

Just two months later, Tembe died after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. Her death sparked widespread public attention and speculation, with questions surrounding the circumstances of her passing continuing to dominate headlines. The inquest into her death has since become the focus of renewed national interest.

Nadia Nakai (2021–2023)

Following Tembe's death, AKA found love again with rapper Nadia Nakai in late 2021. The couple regularly shared glimpses of their relationship on social media and appeared together at public events. They remained together until AKA was shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023.

Nadia Nakai discusses relationship with Toss

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai finally lifted the lid on her steamy romance with fellow musician, Toss.

During an interview on the L-Tido Podcast, she explained what her new chapter means to her after being seen as a perpetual widow following her late boyfriend AKA's death.

Source: Briefly News