A throwback video of AKA and Anele Tembe together resurfaced on X on 13 July 2026, reigniting emotional debate online

The clip trended as AKA faces scrutiny over Anele's death, with WhatsApp messages recently released by AKA's father, Tony Forbes

Mzansi reacted with heartbreak and divided opinions, with some defending AKA and others questioning the nature of their relationship

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AKA and Anele Tembe in 2021. Photos: @AKA IV League

Source: Facebook

A throwback video showing rapper AKA and the late Anele Tembe in seemingly happier times began circulating on X on 13 July 2026, sending waves of emotion through social media as the inquest into Anele's death continues to unfold.

The clip resurfaced at a particularly charged moment. AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, has faced ongoing public scrutiny over his relationship with Anele, who passed away in April 2021 after falling from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel.

The inquest has kept the case firmly in the public eye, and messages between AKA and Anele recently emerged during the proceedings.

AKA and Anele in happier times

On 13 July, X user @Lwammie uploaded a video of Anele and AKA with the caption:

"Ikusasa alaziwa💔"

"Ikusasa alaziwa" is Zulu, and it translates to "The future is unknown" or "Tomorrow is not promised."

Against the legal backdrop, the throwback video of the couple looking carefree together landed differently for many viewers, a painful reminder of what was and what was lost.

Mzansi reacts

The clip drew hundreds of responses, ranging from heartbreak to sharp criticism. Below is a selection of what people said:

@MaNikhosi:

"I remember how people used to say, 'Date ma2k and you will be happy,' while AKA said they fought often. This thing of concluding based on social media will be the end of us."

@ShazBantuza:

"They got it wrong at patience. A patient person will never commit suicide. They never run out of it if it's really their personality or character."

@Tannie:

"Afi Mara this is sad"

@ZealotTitusson:

"They were my ship🥺 they were so cute together.... can't believe ish concluded this way💔"

@NtombenhleKaSanari:

"How I wish he never met this girl 😢"

@ochom-akiiki III:

"He had no business dating that child"

@Proudly012:

"With toxic relationship you lose yourself in the process and later lose your life if you don't end the relationship."

Text messages between rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and a lawyer representing the Tembe family. Photos: Tony Forbes

Source: Facebook

Tony Forbes and the WhatsApp messages

Adding further fuel to the conversation, AKA's father Tony Forbes explained his decision to release private WhatsApp messages between the couple.

Forbes shared his reasoning behind leaking the messages, describing himself as a father seeking the truth about what happened to his daughter. The messages have since intensified public debate about the state of their relationship in the lead-up to Anele's death.

Source: Briefly News