In July 2026, rumours spread online that Nozipho Ntshangase and her ex-husband Zola rekindled their romance after a painful and public 2025 separation

Fans flooded the comments with emotional reactions, noting the couple share seven children together

Mzansi weighed in on the reconciliation news, with many asking where Zola thought he was going

Nozipho and Zola Ntshangase. Photos: @Nozipho Ntshangase

Source: Facebook

Noz and her ex, Zola, who has been compared to Jonasi on The Polygamist, have hit the news headlines again.

Fresh rumours are doing the rounds on social media that Nozipho and her ex-husband Zola Ntshangase may have found their way back to each other, and Mzansi has a lot to say about it.

Are Nozipho and ex-husband Zola back together?

They are allegedly back together. The speculation kicked off on 13 July 2026 when X user @Kgadi_yaMoloto posted a teaser, writing:

"Allegedly, allegedly they are back together. 🥰"

The post quickly gathered attention, with fans piling on to share their thoughts on the possible reunion. One user, @KhananiShingani, summed up what many were feeling with a pointed comment directed at Zola:

"Mare, where are you going after we've raised 7 kids together?"

The couple made headlines throughout 2025 following a highly publicised and emotionally charged split. Their separation left fans divided, but the prospect of a reconciliation sparked responses online.

Mzansi's reactions to the reunion rumours

The comment section quickly filled up with reactions ranging from shock to wholehearted support. Here is what some fans had to say:

@MsAmandah:

"Where was he going ke nyan"

@LuChronicles1:

"really bekonedrama nje u sisi"

@LBLOMO:

"I don't know why but this makes me think of Lebo Mokoena as she took care of Lebo's children and they divorced now🥺"

@KhananiShingani responded to that thought:

"🥺imagine bonding so much with kids and now I even have to separate with the kids"

@nonz.nonie:

"Exactly. Who must love me with 7 kids 😭"

@Aunty83225B:

"Like what were they thinking"

@KhananiShingani hit back:

"where was he going?😭"

The thread captured a mood many South Africans clearly connected with, particularly around the emotional weight of blended families navigating separation and the children caught in the middle.

Whether the reconciliation rumours hold any truth remains to be seen, but for now, Mzansi is firmly rooting for the family of nine to stay whole.

Nozipho and Zola Ntshangase are allegedly back together after a messy 2025 separation. Photos: @Nozipho Ntshangase

Source: Facebook

Nozipho underwent the knife again

Briefly News shared details about Nozipho Ntshangase's recent cosmetic surgery, as she underwent a mini facelift just a year after her tummy tuck.

Nozipho's decision comes amid mixed reactions from fans, with some supporting her journey of self-investment while others express concern about the implications of repeated procedures.

Source: Briefly News