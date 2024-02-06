Tony Forbes shared that AKA secretly dated actress Enhle Mbali, calling her his first girlfriend and expressing his love for her

Social media reacted with speculation linking AKA and DJ Black Coffee's past beef to this revelation, with users connecting the dots

Tony Forbes' revelation about AKA's relationship with Enhle Mbali sparked buzz on social media

Late South African rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes's father Tony Forbes recently shared some secrets about his late son's dating life. Mr Forbes shared that AKA secretly dated one of the biggest actresses in Mzansi.

AKA’s father Tony Forbes revealed that the rapper dated Enhle Mbali. Image: @akaworldwide, @realblackcoffee and @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

AKA allegedly dated Enhle Mbali

Who would have thought that AKA and Enhle Mbali were once an item? The late rapper's father Tony Forbes opened the can of worms during a recent interview. Speaking in the video shared by @ThisIsColbert on X, Tony Forbes said Enhle was Kiernan's first girlfriend.

He revealed that the two were madly in love and he always thought that the Slay actress would be his daughter-in-law. He said:

"Mbali was his first girlfriend. She was his first girlfriend, I always thought she was going to be my daughter-in-law, I love her. Talented, beautiful."

Mzansi weighs in on AKA dating Enhle Mbali

As expected social media started buzzing following Tony Forbes' revelation. People started putting the dots together and concluded that maybe that's why AKA and DJ Black Coffee were always beefing.

@JTeishi said:

"The slap....now it makes sense "

@PortiaMabunda_ wrote:

"He sounds so much like AKA."

@truthpunks added:

"Asking someone’s dad why his son never went for a coloured girl . I mean really now."

@Shinga_10 said:

"Now I understand why AKA and Black Coffee had that little beef."

@Lebelo_la_ commented:

"That's why grootman chesa mpamad AKA's manager."

