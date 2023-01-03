Most of Bonang Matheba's publicly known ex-boyfriends have gotten her into trouble on social media

When AKA and Bonang were revealed to be cheating on DJ Zinhle, online users attacked the media personality harshly

In addition to AKA, Briefly News has compiled the other instances in which Bonang's ex-lovers made her a bad person in front of Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Bonang Matheba has gone viral for most things in the past including her highly publicised love life. Image: @euphonik and @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba is one of Mzansi's celebrities whose love life has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Although the stunner had a few widely publicised romances that didn't start or end on poor terms, the majority of her famous ex-boyfriends got her in trouble with online users.

In light of this, Briefly News has compiled details of Matheba's previous relationships, which sparked discussion among Mzansi internet users.

1. Bonang and Slikour kept their relationship private

When Bonang Matheba dated Slikour, she was just a fresh-faced beauty looking for her first shot at stardom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Slikour was a member of Skwatta Camp, a popular hip-hop group that was far more famous than Queen B at the time.

After keeping their relationship a secret for a while, the couple announced their relationship in the late 2000s and continued to date until they split in 2008.

Everything ended amicably between the ex-lovers even though there were rumours that Slikour dumped Bonang over a Facebook post.

Check out the video of the stars clarifying the hearsay below:

2. Bonang and Euphonik had a messy social media breakup

Bonang also met DJ Euphonik when they were both rising stars in the entertainment industry. Euphonik described their first meeting to Anele Mdoda during a TV interview, saying they were introduced at a student party.

The media darling and the DJ were Mzansi's "it" couple until things went horribly wrong. According to SowetanLive, Bonang laid assault charges against Euphonik in 2012.

Euphonik defended himself against the serious criminal charges by telling Anele that he had "dirt" on Bonang. He also caused a stir on social media by referring to the reality star as a "hlanyo," which translates to "crazy person."

Check out Expresso's YouTube video explaining some of Euphonik's drags towards Bonang:

3. Bonang and AKA shocked Mzansi by confirming their relationship while DJ Zinhle was pregnant

The celebrity ex-couple made headlines for their affair after AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle, revealed that AKA cheated on her with Queen B.

Zinhle confirmed AKA and Bonang were dating in a shocking Twitter post. According to the DJ, the rapper confessed to the relationship just one week before she gave birth to their first child, Kairo.

Bonang took the brunt of the criticism, but Mzansi eventually warmed up to her relationship with AKA. However, the couple's relationship did not last, and they broke up in early 2019. Since then, Queen B has kept her romantic relationships under wraps.

Bonang Matheba gushes about spending New Year with the love of her life

In related news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba is a girl in love, and her social media posts prove it.

On New Year's Day, the seasoned TV and radio personality took to social media to wish her fans a happy and safe crossover into 2023.

What drew many people's attention was the caption that revealed that Matheba was booed up on the first day of the year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News