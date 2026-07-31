Vuyokazi Nciweni shared a cryptic selfie-style video on X amid the explosive fallout from Hazel Kotu's cheating revelations

Kotu went on the Engineer Your Life podcast on 28 July 2026 and detailed how Zonzo allegedly funded Nciweni's entire night out

Mzansi has since weighed in on Nciweni's video, with opinions sharply divided over her behaviour and public image

Vuyokazi Nciweni appeared unbothered as Thendo Zonzo and Hazel Kotu broke up. Image: hazelkotu/Instagram, thendo_zonzo_sa/Instagram, Vuyokazi Nciweni/Facebook

Source: UGC

Vuyokazi Nciweni appears to be unbothered. The influencer posted a relaxed, selfie-style video on X on Thursday, 30 July 2026, showing herself confidently going about her day at home — and Mzansi had plenty to say about it.

The clip, filmed indoors against a grey couch with decorative wall art and a kitchen visible in the background, captured a casual, fashion-forward mood. Nciweni said only one thing in the video: "suk'utheth'ezam uyeke ezakho" — a Zulu phrase that roughly translates to "stay out of my business and mind yours." The timing could not have been more loaded.

What did Hazel Kotu say about Vuyokazi Nciweni's affair?

The post arrived just days after Hazel Kotu appeared on the Engineer Your Life podcast on 28 July 2026, where she made detailed claims about her boyfriend Thendo Zonzo's alleged affair with Nciweni. The pair have since split.

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Kotu laid out a version of events that directly contradicted Nciweni's own account. After a viral clip from 16 July surfaced showing Nciweni and Zonzo kissing at a nightclub, Nciweni had publicly insisted the encounter was a spontaneous make-out session with someone she barely knew. Kotu pushed back hard.

"He paid for your flight, he paid for your room, you were in his car, he took you to the club, you were drinking his alcohol — he was your man that night," Kotu said on the podcast, painting the alleged affair as far more deliberate and personal than Nciweni had let on.

Mzansi reacts to Vuyokazi Nciweni's cryptic video

The cryptic post split the internet. Some felt it showed poor judgement, while others simply admired the look.

@iamprescribed wrote:

"I'm afraid she might be a hook-up girl like most of our influencer girlies. Really thought she was gonna go hard for what she studied for and build her career, but ke Siyamcela's 15 minutes of fame has gone to her head and wanna be a celebrity."

@IamHunadi said:

"She should invest in a PR specialist for training. That's all. To keep her image clean, otherwise she will continue to act a fool."

@LadyM1306 kept it short:

"Body is definitely tea. 😮‍💨🤏🏾"

@KagisoMaseko4 questioned:

"Where does she work when she's busy slaying? 🤦🏾"

@SireOfNations observed:

"Vuyokazi wakes up and chooses chaos every single time no days off"

@spicegirlixx offered unsolicited advice: "She should do some cleansing cause she keeps on attracting bad boys"

@Conniedlamini4 simply said:

"She's cute 😍"

Watch the video below:

Hazel Kotu fires back at Thendo Zonzo amid split

Vuyokazi Nciweni's cryptic video comes after Hazel Kotu released a public statement responding to Thendo Zonzo's cryptic Instagram story about being secretly recorded, as reported by Briefly News.

Zonzo's shade came after Hazel revealed his affair with Vuyokazi Nciweni on a YouTube show that aired on 28 July 2026.

Source: Briefly News