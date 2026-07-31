Former All Blacks hooker James Parsons named Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu the ideal Springbok 10 for the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series

Feinberg-Mngomezulu is set to return from a long-term ankle injury against Argentina in Buenos Aires before the series opener

Parsons spoke on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod about why the Stormers playmaker poses a unique defensive challenge for New Zealand

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a rugby analyst who shared his views on Sacha's impact

Former All Blacks hooker James Parsons has identified Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as the Springboks' most dangerous weapon heading into the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series, warning New Zealand that the flyhalf's unpredictability will be difficult to contain.

Parsons made the remarks on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod ahead of South Africa's Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires, where Feinberg-Mngomezulu is expected to make his comeback from a long-term ankle injury. The first match in the Springboks-All Blacks series is scheduled for Ellis Park on 22 August 2026.

Parsons draws Carlos Spencer comparison

The former hooker drew a striking comparison between the Stormers playmaker and New Zealand legend Carlos Spencer, pointing to Feinberg-Mngomezulu's instinctive, off-the-cuff style as the source of his threat.

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"Feinberg-Mngomezulu is all-out attack. He is going to match fire with fire, like we've spoken about the All Blacks and their mindset to be all-out attack," Parsons said.

"I'm not saying he's Carlos Spencer, but I am saying he's Carlos Spencer-like; it's the no-look kick or no-look pass - he's going to do things that you haven't seen before on a rugby field and try to catch you off guard."

Parsons also pointed to an incident from the Springboks' 2025 clash with Argentina, where Feinberg-Mngomezulu chased his own kick during a 50:22 attempt and went on to score the try, refusing to ease off at any stage.

"The other thing is, he wants to win by 15 points," Parsons added. "Not once did he take the pedal off. It wasn't like he was trying to create more for himself - he was playing footy."

Libbok and Pollard offer Rassie tactical options

Parsons also weighed in on how Rassie Erasmus could use his flyhalf rotation to South Africa's strategic advantage throughout the series. World Cup winners Manie Libbok and Handré Pollard were among four flyhalves Erasmus used across the Springboks' first four matches of 2026.

"I feel like Feinberg-Mngomezulu, even if the game's in the balance, he's attacking, he's all chips in. That's just the way he plays," Parsons noted.

He described Libbok as having the patience to win a tight game through a more structured, methodical approach, contrasting that with Feinberg-Mngomezulu's instinct to attack regardless of the scoreboard or defensive picture presented to him.

"You take the first Test, for example: Feinberg-Mngomezulu starts, and it doesn't go to plan, then you can go to Libbok or Pollard to make sure you win the second Test. They have options," Parsons said.

Speaking to Briefly News, rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena said James Parsons' comments highlighted the unique qualities Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu brings to the Springboks and why New Zealand are already planning for his return.

"Feinberg-Mngomezulu is the type of player who forces defenders to hesitate because he is comfortable making decisions that most flyhalves would never even consider. That unpredictability is exactly what makes him so dangerous against a side like the All Blacks."

Mokoena believes the Stormers star's comeback gives Rassie Erasmus another dimension ahead of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series.

"South Africa have world-class options in Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok, but Sacha offers something completely different. He can change the momentum of a Test with one moment of brilliance, and that is a weapon every coach wants in a high-pressure series."

He also agreed that Erasmus' depth at flyhalf could prove decisive over three Tests.

"The biggest advantage for the Springboks is that they don't have to rely on one style of play. They can start with Feinberg-Mngomezulu's attacking instincts and then switch to Pollard's control or Libbok's creativity depending on how the series unfolds. That flexibility could become one of South Africa's biggest strengths against New Zealand."

Gavin Hunt questions All Blacks' use of Athlone Stadium

Briefly News previously reported that Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt has publicly challenged the decision to allow the All Blacks to use Athlone Stadium as a training venue, arguing the arrangement has directly disadvantaged his club at the start of the new PSL season.

Source: Briefly News