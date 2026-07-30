YoungstaCPT has announced his 36th mixtape, Worldwide Wynberg, which is scheduled for release on 31 July 2026

The project sees the Cape Town rapper join forces with Harlem producer CartuneBeatz for a cross-continental collaboration

The rapper says the mixtape stays rooted in Wynberg while inviting listeners around the world into his story

YoungstaCPT has officially announced his 36th mixtape, 'Worldwide Wynberg'. Image: YoungstaCPT

Source: Instagram

YoungstaCPT is gearing up for another major chapter in his career after unveiling his 36th mixtape, Worldwide Wynberg. The Cape Town lyricist confirmed that the project will drop on 31 July 2026 and teased it with a simple but heartfelt message about home. The release also marks a full collaborative effort with acclaimed Harlem producer CartuneBeatz, setting the stage for a meeting of Cape Town storytelling and gritty New York production.

A love letter to Wynberg

In a report by SA Hip Hop Mag, for more than 15 years, YoungstaCPT has made Wynberg the heartbeat of his music. Instead of treating the Cape Town suburb as just another backdrop, he has turned its streets, people and culture into the centre of his lyrics.

The title Worldwide Wynberg suggests that the rapper is taking that same hometown pride beyond South Africa's borders. Rather than leaving his roots behind, he appears determined to show international audiences exactly where his journey began.

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Cape Town meets Harlem

The publication also highlighted that the upcoming mixtape also introduces a fresh creative partnership with Harlem producer CartuneBeatz. Known for crafting hard-hitting beats, the producer brings an East Coast flavour that pairs naturally with YoungstaCPT's sharp wordplay and detailed storytelling.

The collaboration blends two communities with rich musical identities, creating a project that promises both authenticity and fresh energy.

A story that stays true to home

The rapper is taking Wynberg's story global with a new collaborative project. Image: YoungstaCPT

Source: Instagram

Throughout his career, YoungstaCPT has built a reputation for staying true to himself. His music reflects his Cape Malay heritage, Muslim upbringing and working-class experiences instead of chasing whatever happens to be popular.

With Worldwide Wynberg, the rapper seems ready to prove that local stories can travel far. As fans count down to the mixtape's arrival, the project looks set to celebrate the neighbourhood that shaped him while giving listeners across the globe another reason to pay attention to Cape Town's thriving hip-hop scene.

YoungstaCPT remembers fallen friend with heartfelt tribute

Recently Briefly News reported that YoungstaCPT has paid an emotional tribute to late rapper Bravo Le Roux, reflecting on their close friendship and the pain of losing someone he described as a light in the music industry.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Cape Town rapper honoured Bravo's legacy, prayed for peace for his family, especially his young daughter, and admitted the loss had deeply affected him. Fans and fellow artists flooded the comments with messages of support as they continued mourning the beloved hip-hop star.

Source: Briefly News