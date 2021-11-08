YoungstaCPT Doesn't Believe He Deserves the SAHHA Artist of the Decade Nod

YoungstaCPT has shared that he doesn't believe that he deserves the Artist of the Decade nomination he bagged at the SAHHA

The Cape Town rapper has been nominated in the same category with the likes of AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C and K.O

Hip-hop fans told the rapper to stop doubting himself because his catalogue is one of the best and he can compete with any SA rapper

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cape Town rapper YoungstaCPT doesn't believe that he deserves the Artist of the Decade nod he received at this year's South African Hip Hop Awards.

YoungstaCPT got the nod in the SAHHA Artist of the Decade category. Image: @youngstaCPT

Source: Instagram

The hip-hop artist will be competing with the likes of AKA, K.O, Khuli Chana, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C, among others. Following the announcement of the nominees for the category, Youngsta took to social media to share his thoughts on his nomination.

The star told his followers on Twitter that he doesn't believe he belongs in the category because most of the nominees are more successful than him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to TshisaLIVE, the rapper said he doubts that he'll win the award because he lost out on a SAMA to an artist that only had nine songs. Youngsta's album had 22 songs at that time.

"If I can't win a Sama against someone who had nine songs, then how am I going to win artist of the decade against guys that have been doing this successfully since 2010."

Hip-hop heads also shared their thoughts on what YoungstaCPT wrote after his nomination. Check out some of their comments below:

@uKilla_K wrote:

"Hasn't been 10 years in the mainstream. I think these are honourable mentions. This award probably belongs to AKA or K.O. But We Shall See."

@gummiberry commented:

"Congrats champ... We all know u deserve this nomination. You are a winner in our eyes long b4 this. Keep the hustle alive as we appreciate you. Thank you for your story."

@tribute9211 said:

"My opinion, taking into account the work ethic, the craft authenticity and the hip hop cultural ism for the past 10 years. @YoungstaCpt you deserve King."

@custardxcpt wrote:

"Bro you've got a bigger discography than all of them. congrats my king. Monumental nomination that."

Emtee responds to his SAHHA nominations

In related news, Briefly News reported that Emtee is in the running to take home three major awards at Mzansi's biggest hip hop awards. The rapper was overflowing with gratitude and took the time to share a few words about the nomination.

Logan was an absolute hit with Emtee fans and his nominations at the 2021 SA Hip Hop Awards are proof. SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the rapper's name has been put in the running to win Best Male, Best Album of the Year and Artist of the Decade.

Emtee already has a few SA Hip Hop Awards to his name but the recognition is always so reassuring. The rapper took to Twitter to thank his loyal fans for pushing his music to where it is now.

Source: Briefly.co.za