Halala: MacG Wins Big, Opinionated YouTuber Bags Podcaster of the Year Award

Opinionated media personality MacG won big at the 2021 VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards

The popular Mzansi YouTuber took home the Podcaster of the Year award and took to social media to celebrate with his fans

MacG has been applauded for working hard to make the podcast one of the best in Mzansi and the world since he was fired from radio a few years back

MacG bagged a big win in this year's VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards. The star walked away with the Podcaster of the Year title recently.

MacG bagged the Podcaster of the Year award. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

The opinionated podcaster took to social media to celebrate his massive win with his fans. The star has been trending almost every week online because of the controversial topics he tackles in his podcasts.

He has also interviewed some of Mzansi's popular celebs on his YouTube channel. The media personality bagged a lit deal with Channel O. He has been working hard to make his podcast number one in Mzansi and across the globe since he was fired from radio a few years back.

TshisaLIVE reports that the organisers of the awards applauded MacG for opening opportunities for other podcasters on his platform.

MacG's fans and industry peers took to his comment section on Instagram to congratulate him. Check out some of their comments below:

kidxsa said:

"Thoroughly deserving!"

vicmassluodollar wrote:

"You deserve it CHAMP, as an international Chiller from Nairobi Kenya. I am happy."

nolu_nkwali said:

"Onwards and upwards."

scott.thee_vendaguy commented:

"With no doubt, you deserve it, ZIYAKHALA MANJE."

shabbamay28 said:

"This one is for us, the chillers."

___g_cee added:

"Congratulations my guy!!!! You deserve this award hey!!!"

