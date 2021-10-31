“Baby Yoda”: Lizzo Stuns Mzansi With Her Star Wars Inspired Halloween Costume

US singer Lizzo had Mzansi feeling super excited after sharing her Halloween costume online

The stunning queen rocked a 'Baby Yoda' outfit and definitely left a few jaws dropping

Briefly News headed to the comments section and compiled some of our favourite reactions to the post

US Musician Lizzo was serving all kinds of intergalactic looks this Halloween season. The stunning pop icon must have been seriously influenced by the Star Wars Trilogies as she rocked a 'Baby Yoda' inspired outfit.

The stunning queen strutted her stuff through the lively streets of her hometown with absolutely no shame. She killed it!

Source: Instagram

The confident queen strutted her stuff through the lively streets of her hometown with absolutely no shame. She killed it!

Mzansi was definitely feeling the look and headed to the comments section to react. One person said Lizzo rocked their fav costume of the year.

Check out some more of the comments below:

@Scarecrowsong13 said:

"Legit, the best costume I’ve seen."

MrsBeebody said:

"Lol, Lizzo is baby girl Yoda."

@_jooeee12 said:

"MY FAVORITE COSTUME THIS YEAR SO FAR."

al3x1sroe said:

"THIS IS AMAZING."

felipxreis said:

"This is so cute."

papimagic said:

"You did that."

_onlymoonchild_ said:

"Ms Lizzo, I wasn't expecting this but DAMN I love."

Cardi B defends Lizzo from social media trolls who brought her to tears

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Cardi B has defended Lizzo from social media trolls. The US superstar took to social media after Lizzo was brought to tears over online negativity.

The Rumors rapper took to Instagram Live to talk about how body-shaming comments on her timeline were weighing on her.

According to Complex, Cardi B took to social media to defend her collaborator and music industry peer after a fan posted a clip of Lizzo talking about how negativity has affected her. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker reacted to the video shared on Twitter by the fan:

"When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic and sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table."

Other tweeps shared mixed reactions to Cardi's response to the haters. Check out some of the comments below:

@OverallyO said:

"If Lizzo came into the game on a queen 'wearing clothes' tip no one would've said a word, her own negative self projection through scantily cladness and a ratchet a*s attitude beget negative energy. I'm not saying that big women shouldn't feel good about themselves."

@wereallworthy commented:

"I’m confused though can someone tell me what made Lizzo cry and upset? Like what were people saying about her?? She’s perfect!"

@mia_wet wrote:

"Americans love words substitution. It's a culture incapable of accepting mistakes and for these they find new fancy words to make the blunder look better. This is the culture of denial and shame."

@bardigangonlyy said:

"As she should. She’s such a good soul she always stick up for all women, love that about her."

@Montei_Ray added:

"Stop getting upset about the way someone treats you when you knew they were gonna treat you that way in the first place. Stay out of your feelings and have a good life. It's that simple. You made it. Learn to appreciate it."

