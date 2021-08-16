Cardi B Defends Lizzo from Social Media Trolls Who Brought Her to Tears

Cardi B has defended rapper Lizzo after social media trolls made her cry after body-shaming her a few days ago

Lizzo cried on Instagram Live recently when she spoke about how negative comments on her timeline have affected her

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to react to a clip of Lizzo tearfully talking about how the body-shamers have made her life difficult

Cardi B has defended Lizzo from social media trolls. The US superstar took to social media after Lizzo was brought to tears over online negativity.

The Rumors rapper took to Instagram Live to talk about how body-shaming comments on her timeline were weighing on her.

According to Complex, Cardi B took to social media to defend her collaborator and music industry peer after a fan posted a clip of Lizzo talking about how negativity has affected her. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker reacted to the video shared on Twitter by the fan:

"When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic and sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table."

Other tweeps shared mixed reactions to Cardi's response to the haters. Check out some of the comments below:

@OverallyO said:

"If Lizzo came into the game on a queen 'wearing clothes' tip no one would've said a word, her own negative self projection through scantily cladness and a ratchet a*s attitude beget negative energy. I'm not saying that big women shouldn't feel good about themselves."

@wereallworthy commented:

"I’m confused though can someone tell me what made Lizzo cry and upset? Like what were people saying about her?? She’s perfect!"

@mia_wet wrote:

"Americans love words substitution. It's a culture incapable of accepting mistakes and for these they find new fancy words to make the blunder look better. This is the culture of denial and shame."

@bardigangonlyy said:

"As she should. She’s such a good soul she always stick up for all women, love that about her."

@Montei_Ray added:

"Stop getting upset about the way someone treats you when you knew they were gonna treat you that way in the first place. Stay out of your feelings and have a good life. It's that simple. You made it. Learn to appreciate it."

Cardi B shares her thoughts on celebs who don't shower

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cardi B has shared her opinion on the trending topic of US celebrities who have revealed they don't shower on a daily basis.

The award-winning rapper seems to be on the side of celebs who take a shower everyday. She questioned why some people have openly admitted that they don't shower often.

The UP hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday, 10 August to share her two cents on the debate around bathing. The superstar said:

"Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy."

Cardi's fans flooded her comment section with mixed reactions to her post.

