"Itchy" Cardi B Weighs in on Some US Celebs Admitting They Don't Shower Daily

Cardi B has weighed in on the hot topic of some US celebs who have openly admitted that they don't shower everyday

The US rapper said she felt some type of way when some of the entertainers revealed that they don't shower often

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the Bodak Yellow hitmaker's post about the heated online debate

Cardi B has shared her opinion on the trending topic of US celebrities who have revealed they don't shower on a daily basis.

The award-winning rapper seems to be on the side of celebs who take a shower everyday. She questioned why some people have openly admitted that they don't shower often.

Cardi B has weighed in on some US celebs who've admitted they don't shower. Image: @iamcardib

The UP hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday, 10 August to share her two cents on the debate around bathing. According to Complex, the superstar said:

"Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy."

Cardi's fans flooded her comment section with mixed reactions to her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Shari_Curry_Fan said:

"Given California's water shortage, perhaps this isn't such a bad thing?"

@Maria86663835 wrote:

"This IS IS The WORST discussion about showering I've seen. You should/and need to shower every day and that's It!!! Specially children.(not only when they smell bad). We ARE human beings not Animals . Even Animals ARE more clean than some humans."

@tyllerbs commented:

"Ew... in my country we shower at least 3 times a day."

@bookwormbev added:

"It's giving itchy and nasty. But the Rock and Jason Momoa made SURE to let the world know they don't do that sh*t! I respect it!"

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson showers 3 times a day

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has added his two cents on the trending celebrity bathing topic. The Hollywood actor said he is the total opposite of other US celebs who have revealed they don't like bathing.

The superstar was reacting to a fan who was curious to know whether he is one of the "stunky ones".

Taking to Twitter, The Rock made it clear that he showers at least three times a day. According to Complex, Dwayne said he takes a cold shower in the morning when he wakes up, takes a warm shower after his workout and takes a hot shower after a long day's work. He added:

"Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."

