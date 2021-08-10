The Rock Shares How Many Showers He Takes a Day, Fans React: "Don't Be a Stinky"

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has shared his opinion on the trending topic of US celebs who don't wash themselves on a daily basis

The Hollywood actor revealed that he is the total opposite of his peers who don't take a bath everyday and said he takes a shower three times a day

Social media users shared mixed reactions to The Rock's views on the topic with some adding that they are glad he is not a "stinky" celeb

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has added his two cents on the trending celebrity bathing topic. The Hollywood actor said he is the total opposite of other US celebs who have revealed they don't like bathing.

The superstar was reacting to a fan who was curious to know whether he is one of the "stinky ones".

The Rock has shared how many showers he takes a day. Image: @therock

Taking to Twitter, The Rock made it clear that he showers at least three times a day. According to Complex, Dwayne said he takes a cold shower in the morning when he wakes up, takes a warm shower after his workout and takes a hot shower after a long day's work. He added:

"Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to the former wrestler's take on bathing. Check out some of their comments below:

@1JLA354 commented:

"3x is not that bad."

@Blitzkreg6 said:

"Dude, wayyyy too many showers, no bueno for you skin! You strip out all your essential body oils doing that; ease off the showers, lol."

@RichardHoller10 wrote:

"Bro what happened to you!? You went all 'Pretty Boy' on us! Lol."

@MissBrandyGreen commented:

"The not bathing/showering thing grosses me out! I shower 2x a day (sometimes more if I'm working out or sweating outside working). Please, people. Be like The Rock. Don't be a stinky."

@slipperyslocs said:

"Can always count on The Rock to pull through."

@ShelettaIsFunny added:

"Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? It's soap!"

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis only wash bits, pits and faces

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are taking saving water to a whole other level. According to the stars, if it ain’t dirty, don’t clean it! While most of us bathe every single day, Ashton and Mila don’t. Turns out, bathing daily is so last year.

Speaking on an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Ashton and Mila revealed that bathing is not an everyday occurrence in their house.

When asked why this is so, Mila explained how growing up she did not have the luxury of hot water so bathing was only done on a need-to-do basis, not as a formality, as reported by CNN.

