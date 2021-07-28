Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed that daily bathing is not something their family are about doing

Not having had hot water as a child, Mila never felt the need to bath her babies every day and neither does she herself

Both Ashton and Mila only wash their important bits, pits and faces, the rest they leave to be free and unwashed

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are taking saving water to a whole other level. According to the stars, if it ain’t dirty, don’t clean it!

While most of us bathe every single day, Ashton and Mila don’t. Turns out, bathing daily is so last year.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on an episode of Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast and the talk turned to bathing. Image: @aplusk.

Source: Instagram

Speaking on an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Ashton and Mila revealed that bathing is not an everyday occurrence in their house.

When asked why this is so, Mila explained how growing up she did not have the luxury of hot water so bathing was only done on a need-to-do basis, not as a formality, as reported by CNN.

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child so I didn't shower very much anyway," said Mila.

Ashton and Mila’s children were not bathed as tiny babies and now they are only bathed if they are visibly dirty. Ashton feels “if you can see the dirt on them, clean them.”

