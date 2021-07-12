Goddess Beauty: Nandi Madida Bags Epic International Award in Los Angeles

Stunning actress Nandi Madida has received an epic international award at the 4th International Women of Power ceremony

The award-winning singer shared that she has bagged the Goddess Beauty award at the lit award ceremony which will be held in the US next month

Zakes Bantwini's wifey has been getting a lot of recognition from international stars and media since she appeared on Beyoncé's musical, Black Is King

Nandi Madida has bagged an epic international award in Los Angeles. Image: @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini's boo took to Instagram a few days ago to share her good news. The excited media personality has been getting a lot of international attention since she appeared in Beyoncé's musical, Black Is King. The star wrote on Insta:

"Goddess Beauty recipient for the 4th Annual International Women of Power in Los Angeles."

The prestigious event is set to take place in August this year. It will be hosted by award-winning singer Michelle William, according to TshisaLIVE. Mzansi celebs and fans took to Nandi's comment section to congratulate her.

Pearl Modiadie said:

"Congratulations Nandi!"

Jennifer Bala wrote:

"Congratulations! Please just travel safely."

iamnatashamayne commented:

"You are absolutely gorgeous. Congratulations!"

somethingin_sane wrote:

"Too beautiful congratulations hun."

kgolodaguru_exp added:

"Congratulations My sister."

Nandi Madida receives personalised gift from Beyoncé

In other news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida took to social media to show off a gift she received from the queen herself, Beyoncé Knowles. The Mzansi celeb shared a picture of her gift and the little personalised note that came with it.

Beyoncé thanked Nandi for being part of her production Black Is King and expressed how grateful she was for Nandi's presence.Beyoncé's little note read:

"Thank you for your beautiful contribution to Black Is King. I'm so grateful for you. Love, Beyoncé."

Nandi posted a photo of her gift, which seemed to include a photography print, and the noted and wrote her own message of gratitude to Queen Bey to thank her for the opportunity to be in the project.

