A Cape Town mosque is upset with rapper YoungstaCPT for an unapproved video that he filmed in front of their premises

The Habibia Soofie mosque announced that it plans to take legal action against the popular Muslim artist

YoungstaCPT reportedly did not ask for permission before filming his music video in front of the place of worship

YoungstaCPT is in hot water with the Habiba Soofie Masjid. Image: @youngstacpt

A mosque in Cape Town has raised concerns about the hip-hop artist YoungstaCPT, a video of him rapping in front of their property spread on social media.

YoungstaCPT, who practices Islam, filmed a music video for his song Alhamdulilah outside the Habibia Soofie mosque in Athlone.

YoungstaCPT music video sparks controversy

The rapper posted a teaser of the video on his socials, but it has since been removed. In response, the Habibia Soofie Masjid in Cape Town posted a statement on Facebook acknowledging their awareness of the video recorded in front of their mosque.

Habibia Soofie mosque threatens YoungstaCPT

They indicated that their board of trustees intends to take legal action to have the videos removed from social media platforms and stop the full music video from being officially released.

The mosque said that YoungstaCPT did not ask permission from their board of trustees, and no authorisation was granted for the shooting.

"The House of Allah is a sacred space in Islam, and its sanctity must always be upheld and protected. The act of posing as an Imam and rapping in front of a masjid, and at the same time, distorting the praise of Allah, undermines this sanctity and is a direct insult to the House of Allah and to this religion of Islam."

See the Facebook post below:

