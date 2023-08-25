Dee Koala recently announced her upcoming single that fans can't wait to hear

The rapper is set to drop Khaltsha in September and it features fellow Cape Town emcee, YoungstaCPT

Dee spoke about her experience working with CPT, saying that it was long overdue

Dee Koala says that she and YoungstaCPT always joked about not having a song together. Images: dee_koala, youngstacpt

Source: Instagram

Dee Koala is two weeks away from the release of her anticipated single, Khaltsha featuring YoungstaCPT. The Gwan hitmaker spoke to Briefly News about working with her fellow Capetonian, saying that she enjoyed making the song.

Dee Koala talks about working with YoungstaCPT

Talking to Briefly News, Dee Koala expressed that working with YoungstaCPT was an exciting moment for her.

"Working with him on this song is just exciting and I can’t wait to bring our cultures together, I really enjoyed making this track with him."

The rappers are set to release their anticipated track, Khaltsha on 8 September building up to 4 De Khaltsha. Fans are standing in wait on what is expected to be a Cape Town anthem.

Dee explains how the collaboration happened

Dee revealed that a phone call between herself and YoungstaCPT birthed their first song together.

"He literally gave me a call when I was in the studio playing it and then he was literally like 'Send it now!'"

Though they didn't have a studio session together, Dee expressed her gratitude for finally getting to work with the Wes-Kaap emcee. She also mentioned that fans should expect more work to come their way.

"This song though is just a teaser for more to come."

Dee and YoungstaCPT always wanted to collaborate

Dee Koala went on to say that though this is their first collaboration, she and YoungstaCPT have wanted to work together for a long time.

"Making music with YoungstaCPT has always been a joke between us as to why we haven’t made a hit yet."

Fans reacted to the song announcement with both excitement and shock that the emcees had never collaborated before.

doog_reppar

"Wow, this the first Dee and Youngsta collab??"

he_got_melodies

"Bro! Been waiting all my life for this!!!"

ndikho.adoons

"Beeeen waiting for this one!"

iam_ladyyola

"FINALLY!!!!!"

he_got_melodies

"Ima cry mane."

Dee Koala gives insight on 4 De Khaltsha

Talking to Briefly News, Dee Koala shared details of what fans and attendees can expect at her upcoming two-day festival.

The event features Maglera Doe Boy who recently took part in Nasty C's Crazy Crazy challenge.

