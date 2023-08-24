Dee Koala finally delivers on her promise to release new music and she's coming in hard

The rapper plans to release a new song called Khaltsha and called up YoungstaCpt for a feature

Dee is also gearing up for her 4 De Khaltsha festival taking place toward the end of September

Dee Koala plans to drop her single 'Khaltsha' featuring YoungstaCpt on 8 September ahead of the '4 De Khaltsha' festival. Images: dee_koala, youngstacpt

Dee Koala has been cooking and fans can't wait to feast. The Gwan hitmaker is set to release her upcoming single, Khaltsha on 8 September ahead of the 4 De Khaltsha festival. The song features fellow Cape Town emcee, YoungstaCpt who will make an appearance at the Khayelitsha festival.

Dee Koala announces her new song

Dee recently gave her word to drop a new song but failed to give more information about it. She posted the news about her new single, Khaltsha on her Instagram page and fans are excited about the collaboration.

The title is a play on the words "culture" and "Khayelitsha" where Dee is from. Dee Koala has always proudly represented her home in her music and festivals, and who better to feature than another proud Cape Townian, YoungstaCpt.

Fans are ecstatic and can't wait for the song to drop, with many responding with countless fire-flame emojis at the announcement:

Their song is expected to arrive on 8 September, which gives fans enough time to learn the lyrics before 4 De Khaltsha.

Dee is hard at work promoting and preparing for her upcoming festival and has no intentions of releasing a full-length project as yet. She does, however, plan to release more songs as she has started to enjoy dropping loose singles.

Dee Koala mentored upcoming artists

Dee recently worked with her long-time brand partner, Stimorol for their Flow Lab workshop.

The rapper posted on her social media accounts that she was excited about the project and being a mentor.

"I thoroughly enjoyed being a mentor for the insightful Stimorol Flow Lab workshop and I also met amazing artists."

The initiative was created to inspire and motivate upcoming musicians and creatives, where seasoned professionals like Dee would share their knowledge.

Dee Koala joins the Crazy Crazy challenge

Dee recently gave in to the hype and joined Nasty C's Crazy Crazy open-verse challenge.

Briefly News reported Maglera Doe Boy's remake of the popular Nasty C and Coca-Cola jingle.

Everyone is encouraged to take part in the challenge and show off their skills.

