Production queen Connie Ferguson packs up a mean punch

She nearly injured her personal trainer's face during practice when she missed a cue

Her strength received new respect from her followers, who were impressed with her jabs

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Connie Ferguson nearly injured her trainer, Athi Dumezweni, with a mean punch after losing synchronicity during their training session. Images: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

South Africa's acting icon, Connie Ferguson, is one powerful woman in production and the boxing ring. She proved the latter when she nearly injured her trainer.

Connie Ferguson posts gym practice video

The Queen of The Queen spoiled her followers with a video of a high-energy training session. In the video, she is jabbing at her trainer, Athi Dumezweni, up until one of them loses rhythm, and she goes full force at his face as he ducks.

She jokingly captioned the Instagram video:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“Yyyyyeeeiii you said speed up! I almost punched him in the face!"

Watch the video below:

Social media impressed with Connie's boxing skills

The actress has been hitting the gym more than ever since her husband, Shona Ferguson, died in 2020 due to Covid-related complications.

He impressed her followers with her improved form, power and stamina:

@sbahle_mpisane was fired up:

"You fuel me to keep pushing."

@kunva_ was shocked:

"Haaaa Karabo Moroka?!"

@fightclubsa complimented:

"Good punching speed Champ."

@glenzito encouraged her:

"You are allowed to do that akere you are paying."

@omniscient_zwelakhe weighed in:

"The Queen has massive and powerful punches, so don't even try to challenge her. You found yourself on the floor not knowing how did you get there."

@ditsha70 was amped:

"I need to make my way back to gym,motivation on steroids."

@tmansegami teased:

"Aus @connie_ferguson you can now take on Cassper on a friendly."

Lynn Forbes ventures into podcasting

In another story on Briefly News, AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, found a new way to deal with the tragic and unexpected death.

She has launched the Outspoken Owls podcast with businesswoman Katie Mohamed, aimed at middle-aged women to help them navigate the stresses of life.

When not podcasting, she is pampering herself with luxurious grooming and beauty treatments to fight the stress. She sometimes gets the treatments with her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News