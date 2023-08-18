South African rapper Nasty C has teamed up again with Coca-Cola to create Real Magic

Nasty C enthusiastically encouraged forging connections with global artists through this groundbreaking collaboration

Nasty C told Briefly News that he never pressures himself when working on a project

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Rapper Nasty C created Real Magic in collaboration with Coca-Cola Studio once again. Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Gareth Cattermole.

Source: Getty Images

In a harmonious combination of beats and drinks, Rapper Nasty C and Coca-Cola have teamed up again to create a captivating masterpiece titled Real Magic.

Coca-Cola partners with Nasty C

This is not the first partnership Coca-Cola has had with the rapper, Nasty C, it's the second time around.

This latest musical collaboration was unveiled to the world at a media launch in the heart of Morningside, Johannesburg, on Thursday, 17 August 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Coca-Cola's Real Magic brand philosophy celebrates the magic of human connection and the belief that our differences make the world more prosperous and exciting. It celebrates real-life moments and the magic that happens when people come together.

Nasty C speaks to Briefly News

Nasty C shared with Briefly News that this collaboration allowed them to meet new artists worldwide and build new relationships. The rapper reminisced about their previous partnership.

"From the first time we worked together, which from 2018 or so, it was very successful; every time they pair them, that artist, it was always great chemistry. After that, all the songs did exceptionally well, and I still perform some of the songs to this day; I think because of that, we already have good relationships, so dope things come out of all this."

Delving deeper into the artistic alchemy, Nasty C disclosed that his collaborations have been a font of inspiration.

"Absolutely, 100%. I think even more we get to be in the studio at the same time; it's like when we were in the studio with Buffalo Souljah, and even leading up to the actual session, we talk a lot about our different cultures, different food and stuff like that, teach other slang.

"You kind-of hear in the dialect where there is like accent thing or where it's like I can use their slang in my verse and stuff like that, which this is very dope. I think it is significant for people looking in from the outside to see us embracing each other's cultures; it's such a good thing," he said.

The Strings and Bling hitmaker reached over 26 million views on YouTube for his first song titled Said, featuring Runtown in collaboration with Coke studio. When asked about the pressure of crafting new music, Nasty C said:

"I really don't feel pressured when I work on new music; I don't think like that, to be honest, cause it would drive me crazy if I did, and it is not always that you get the same response to each song."

Nasty C unveils African Throne tour lineup

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Rappers, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have announced the lineup for their upcoming African Throne tour.

The tour is set to kick off on 1 September in our neighbouring country, Eswatini.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News