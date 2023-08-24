Makhadzi is in London for her show scheduled for 1 September and the star's fans can't wait for her to hit the stage

The singer recently shared pictures of her arrival in the European country and many loved her stunning outfit

Fans applauded the Ghanama singer's stylist for understanding the assignment because she looked stunning

Makhadzi has shared pictures of her arrival in London ahead of her show scheduled for 1 September. The singer's fans couldn't get enough of her stylish outfit.

Makhadzi arrived in London rocking a stylish outfit. Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi looks stylish while arriving in the UK

Music lovers in the UK are about to have a blast as South African singer and dancer Makhadzi is in the country for a historic performance. The award-winning singer shared pictures of her arrival in the country, saying she can't wait to perform new songs from her upcoming album. She wrote:

"The excitement of playing my multiple new songs in the UK before I drop the album on the 1st of September shows levels, thank you for supporting me. I can’t wait to make you all dance on the 1st of September. I love you all. I AM A PEOPLE PERSON ATHIRI."

Makhadzi impresses fans with her outfit

Mzansi couldn't get enough of their fav's laid-back, yet stylish outfit. Many gave a thumbs up to the singer's stylist, saying they are doing a great job.

In the pictures, Makhadzi rocked a black top, a brown crop jacket with some fur detail, khaki cargo pants, Gucci sneakers and a purse.

Fans react to Makhadzi's post:

@sibongilet_stuurman23 said:

"Your Stylist is doing a gr8 job Ausi❤️I like your outfit"

@humbeprecious wrote:

"Makhadzi wavho rine❤️"

bk_knight220 asked:

"Where are you playing in the UK?"

@vhulendakindness commented:

"QUEEN YASE VENDA"

