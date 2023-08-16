Thabo Bester has made a habit out of appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court wearing designer clothes

Ever since Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha, were arrested in Tanzania, he has made the courtroom his personal runway

Bester is facing multiple charges, including escaping, arson violation of a body and fraud

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

BLOEMFONTIEN - Convicted sexual offender and murderer Thabo Bester is no stranger to creating a stir with his expensive and high-end court appearance looks.

Thabo Bester has sparked controversy by rocking designer Burberry and Louis Vuitton clothes in court. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter, @Chriseldalewis/Twitter & Frikkie Kapp/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Bester’s appearances in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court have become a fashion show displaying ostentatious wealth that, unfortunately, distracts from his heinous crimes.

The criminal has been charged with escaping, arson, violation of a body, defeating the ends of justice and fraud, and more, EWN reported

Briefly News has rounded up the times Thabo Bester treated the courtroom like his personal runway.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

1. Thabo Bester rocks R18k Burberry hoodie

The first time the convicted criminal set tongues wagging was when he wore pitched up for a virtual court appearance in a R18 000 designer Burberry hoddie on 16 May.

South Africans became accustomed to seeing Bester in his signature Nike tracksuits and didn't expect the inmate to sport a hoddie that cost more than most people's monthly salary.

The actual cost of the simple black piece of clothing embossed with a white Burberry graphic would set the average person back R18 282,97

2. Bester shakes things up with R23k Louis Vuitton sweater

During another appearance, the convict appeared on a TV screen donning a crew neck monogram sweater by Loius Vuitton.

The social media sleuths didn't waste time digging up how much Bester may have spent on the sweater and quickly discovered that the LV's online catalogue priced the item at £990, roughly R23 000.

3. Bester reunites with Dr Nandipha in R15k LV T-shirt

Thabo Bester made sure he looked like money for his long-awaited reunion with his lover and partner in crime, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, on Tuesday, 8 August.

The criminal confidently walked into the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court wearing a R15 00 Louis Vuitton T-shirt that he layered over the R23k LV sweater from his previous appearance.

Besters latest layered get-up was worth over R50 000, IOL reported.

Thabo Bester’s R15k Louis Vuitton shirt lands officials in trouble for allowing convict to disrespect court

In another story, Briefly News reported that trouble's brewing for several prison officials at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional facility and it's all because of convicted criminal and sexual offender Thabo Bester.

The officials are in hot water with Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale for allowing Bester to sport a luxury white Louis Vuitton sweater during his court appearance on Tuesday, 8 August.

A video shows Bester strutting into the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court with no care in the world, wearing the simple white get-up. While it may look ordinary to the naked eye, the T-shirt has a hefty price tag of R15 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News