Prison officials at the Kgosi Mampuru II facility are facing disciplinary action for allowing Thabo Bester to flaunt a pricey Louis Vuitton sweater

Bester caused a stir when he rocked the sweater worth R15 000 during his appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court

Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale accused the convict of undermining the justice system with his attire

PRETORIA - Trouble's brewing for several prison officials at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional facility and it's all because of convicted criminal and sexual offender Thabo Bester.

Prison officials are facing disciplinary action for allowing Thabo Bester to wear expensive luxury clothes during court appearances.

Source: UGC

The officials are in hot water with Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale for allowing Bester to sport a luxury white Louis Vuitton sweater during his court appearance on Tuesday, 8 August.

A video shows Bester strutting into the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court with no care in the world, wearing the simple white get-up. While it may look ordinary to the naked eye, the T-shirt has a hefty price tag of R15 000.

Thabo Betser accused of undermining justice system

Thobakgale has accused the convicted criminal of disrespecting the court with his attire.

The commissioner said that while inmates are allowed to wear their personal clothes when they appear in court, it is essential that they are respectful. Thobakgale added that Bester’s attire undermined the criminal justice system, and he needed to be dealt with, IOL reported.

Thobkgale said:

“I warned him (Bester) to respect the court, and those officials on duty were warned too, but Bester wore his sweater in court. I told him to respect the court. Those officials are facing disciplinary action.’’

SA weighs in on Thabo Bester's clothes

Below are some comments:

@Mavovo2019 asked:

"I thought you are allowed to wear personal clothes when you appear in court. What if he only wears brands only?"

@HoDeinCT said:

"If these are his clothes and if he’s bought those clothes with legal money, nobody can tell him to change his clothes…."

@hlongwane_eddy questioned:

"What are prescribed clothing he must wear, commissioner, please specify?"

@AwkwardTad commented:

"I didn’t notice the fancy clothes, but if true, it just shows that it is business as usual where the ANC governs,"

@eugenekhoza claimed:

"This guy is going to escape again just watch."

@Slyso said:

"Bester pays the best bribes, I am sure. He isn't doing anything this country’s government employees aren’t accustomed to, anyway."

