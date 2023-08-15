Marike de Klerk's killer will be released from jail after the DSC granted him parol

Luyanda Mboniswa brutally murdered FW de Klerk's ex-wife in her Bloubergstrand apartment in Cape Town in 2001

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola signed off on the parole in accordance with the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998

CAPE TOWN - The man who took the life of former apartheid first lady Marike De Klerk is set to be realised after spending just over 20 years behind bars.

Marike de Klerk's murderer, Luyanda Mboniswa, has been granted parole after 20 years in jail. Image: Palani Mohan/ Getty Images & @Am_Blujay/Twitter

On Wednesday, 30 August, Luyanda Mboniswa's time in jail will end following the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) decision to grant the convicted killer parole.

Marike de Klerk murder in Cape Town apartment

Mboniswa was sentenced to two life sentences in the Western Cape High Court in 2003, two years after he brutally murdered De Klerk in her upscale Dolphin Beach apartment in Bloubergstrand, News24 reported.

De Klerk, the former ex-wife of former apartheid-era president FW de Klerk, suffered a particularly violent attack and was stabbed and strangled.

Mboniswa, a 22-year-old security guard in the area at the time of the attack, was arrested two days later.

Ronald Lamola signs off on parole

According to DCS spokesperson Singabakho Mxumalo, the parole application was signed off on by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, who has the power to decide on those sentenced to life.

Mxumalo added that the parole was granted because the killer had served the minimum required time in compliance with the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998.

South Africans debate Marike De Klerk's murderer's parole

Here's what people are saying:

@PauseForPeace1 criticised:

"Murderers given parole, and we have plenty still walking free."

@Sihle_16 claimed:

"He served his time, it's time to go back to freedom. Derby-Lewis and Walus got parole too."

@demidashgod7 added:

"Oh well, if he qualified for it, he deserves it, I guess..."

@uncertza said:

"Life imprisonment is not life imprisonment in South Africa."

